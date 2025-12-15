If you're looking for a great place to ring in the new year, Cape Coral's New Year's Eve bash is taking it back to the 2000s.

It's hard to believe that the start of a new year is just weeks away. I always say the time period between Halloween and the end of year flies by and I feel like this year it went by faster than ever. Making holiday plans can be chaotic between shopping, travel and trying to pack a lot into a little bit of time. So after Christmas maybe you're looking to keep it local. And if you're a fan of the music of the 2000s, you won't have to go far. Cape Coral's New Year's Eve bash will be one that'll take you back in the most fun way possible.

Cape Coral’s New Year’s Eve Bash Is Taking It Back To The 2000s

I feel like when it comes to New Year's Eve there are two types of people. Those that love to get dressed up for a night out on the town. And the others that like to post up on the couch and watch the countdown on tv (if they can even stay up that late). I'm usually the latter, but this year I think I'll have to head out because this sounds like too much fun.

The event starts at 6pm on December 31 on SE 47th Terrace with a vendor village and a DJ. At 8pm they'll do a ball drop for the kids followed by live music by Deb & The Dynamics at 8:30. 10:30 is when the party will be cranked up with the Pop 2000 tour. Who's playing? Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera and LFO. And of course the ball drop at midnight. Tell me that doesn't sound like an amazing way to ring in 2026!

And best of all, it's a FREE event.