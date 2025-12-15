Justin Bieber Returns to Bowling Alley Where He Filmed ‘Baby’ Music Video 15 Years After Release

Justin Bieber returned to the bowling alley where he filmed his "Baby" music video, 15 years after the track launched him to worldwide fame. He sang the 2010 a cappella hit with friends at the same spot used for the original shoot.

"Went to where I shot my music video for baby," the 31-year-old wrote in the caption. "This is what happened."

The clips show the singer performing the chorus and second verse, while friends provided beatboxing and backup vocals. One lane at the facility was in disrepair, but that didn't stop the group from breaking into song and dance.

The "Baby" music video has racked up over 3.4 billion views on YouTube since its 2010 release. The track served as the lead single from My World 2.0, which peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

Production for the original video took place at Universal CityWalk and Lucky Strike Lanes in Los Angeles. Actress and singer Jasmine Villegas played the love interest in the video, which featured a teen romance storyline.

"It was all day, from early in the morning to late at night," Villegas told People in February. "There were so many people there. If you watch the video, it's so many dancers and artists."

Ludacris appeared in the video and contributed vocals to the track. Drake also made an appearance as one of the bowlers.

Fans flooded the comments section with reactions to the throwback moment. "Are u KIDDING ME," one user posted. Former NFL player Emmanuel Acho wrote that people don't realize how talented the artist is.

The singer received four GRAMMY nominations for SWAG, his seventh studio album. The record reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in June and produced "Daisies," which peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100.