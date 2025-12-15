Listen to Win: Holiday Lights at Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium

Listen—do you hear it? The gentle call of the season, a whisper of light beckoning you forward. Down the hallway and through the forest paths, a glow gathers—soft, shimmering, and alive—at the Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium.

This December, the beloved Calusa Nature Center transforms into a twinkling wonderland for a weekend celebration of light, nature, and community. Wander through glowing forest trails, experience the magic of the season, and share laughter and warmth around a campfire with cocoa with family and friends beneath a canopy of sparkling lights.

Event Details:

📅 Fridays through Sundays in December

🕔 Evenings at Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium

💲 Admission: Adults $13 | Children $7

🌐 Get your tickets today:calusanature.org

How to enter: Listen To Win