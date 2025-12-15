ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Listen to Win: Holiday Lights at Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium

Listen—do you hear it? The gentle call of the season, a whisper of light beckoning you forward. Down the hallway and through the forest paths, a glow gathers—soft, shimmering, and…

Diana Beasley

Listen—do you hear it? The gentle call of the season, a whisper of light beckoning you forward. Down the hallway and through the forest paths, a glow gathers—soft, shimmering, and alive—at the Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium.

This December, the beloved Calusa Nature Center transforms into a twinkling wonderland for a weekend celebration of light, nature, and community. Wander through glowing forest trails, experience the magic of the season, and share laughter and warmth around a campfire with cocoa with family and friends beneath a canopy of sparkling lights.

Event Details:

📅 Fridays through Sundays in December

🕔 Evenings at Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium

💲 Admission: Adults $13 | Children $7

🌐 Get your tickets today:calusanature.org

How to enter:  Listen To Win

  • Dates of contests: 12/15/25-12/19/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 18
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-3p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 4 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $52
  • Who is providing the prize:  Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium
Fort Myersholiday lights
Diana BeasleyEditor
Related Stories
Listen to Win: Christmas at Farmer Mike’s
ContestsListen to Win: Christmas at Farmer Mike’sDiana Beasley
Listen to Win: Santana
ContestsListen to Win: SantanaDiana Beasley
Jingle Bell Jackpot
ContestsJingle Bell JackpotElizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect