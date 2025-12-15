Listen to Win: Holiday Lights at Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium
Listen—do you hear it? The gentle call of the season, a whisper of light beckoning you forward. Down the hallway and through the forest paths, a glow gathers—soft, shimmering, and alive—at the Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium.
This December, the beloved Calusa Nature Center transforms into a twinkling wonderland for a weekend celebration of light, nature, and community. Wander through glowing forest trails, experience the magic of the season, and share laughter and warmth around a campfire with cocoa with family and friends beneath a canopy of sparkling lights.
Event Details:
📅 Fridays through Sundays in December
🕔 Evenings at Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium
💲 Admission: Adults $13 | Children $7
🌐 Get your tickets today:calusanature.org
How to enter: Listen To Win
- Dates of contests: 12/15/25-12/19/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 18
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-3p
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 4 tickets
- What the prize value is: $52
- Who is providing the prize: Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium