ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Listen to Win: Santana

Santana Oneness Tour coming to Hertz Arena in Estero on Wednesday, April 8th Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Abraxas to Woodstock…

Diana Beasley

Santana Oneness Tour coming to Hertz Arena in Estero on Wednesday, April 8th

Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Abraxas to Woodstock to Supernatural, and beyond.

Listen to B1039 to win tickets!

 How to enter:  Listen To Win

  • Dates of contests: 12/15/25-12/19/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 18
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $104
  • Who is providing the prize:  Live Nation
EsteroHertz ArenaSantana
Diana BeasleyEditor
Related Stories
Listen to Win: Holiday Lights at Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium
ContestsListen to Win: Holiday Lights at Calusa Nature Center & PlanetariumDiana Beasley
Listen to Win: Christmas at Farmer Mike’s
ContestsListen to Win: Christmas at Farmer Mike’sDiana Beasley
Jingle Bell Jackpot
ContestsJingle Bell JackpotElizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect