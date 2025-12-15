ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Recycle Smarter This Holiday Season With Tips From Lee County

This time of year brings feasts, Christmas trees and plenty of wrapping paper. And this holiday season, recycle smarter with tips from Lee County. When it comes to Christmas time,…

Marija
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

This time of year brings feasts, Christmas trees and plenty of wrapping paper. And this holiday season, recycle smarter with tips from Lee County.

When it comes to Christmas time, everyone has their favorite thing about the season. Maybe it's the parties to celebrate. Maybe it's the tradition of putting the tree up and decorating. I'm sure for the kids it's the opening of the gifts. And with all the fun also comes a lot of waste. So Lee County is offering some tips to make the season merry..and green.

According to a press release, household waste increases by nearly 20% during the holiday season. Instead of putting it all in the landfill, there are many things that can be recycled.

Tip 1: Recycle your oil

If you're doing some cooking, maybe deep-frying a turkey, did you know that oil can be repurposed? You never want to pour it down the drain, in the toilet or in the garbage. Where you can take it though is the Lee County Household Chemical Waste Facility on Topaz Court.

Recycle Smarter This Holiday Season With Tips From Lee County(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Tip 2: Recycle your wrapping paper

It's easy to just grab a garbage bag and fill it with wrapping paper, but it can actually be recycled. There's a good rule of thumb for recyclables: if the paper stays crumpled, it can be recycled. If not, it goes in the trash. Also consider saving your gift boxes, bags, tissue paper and bows for next year.

Recycle Smarter This Holiday Season With Tips From Lee County(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Tip 3: Recycle your Christmas tree

If you have a live Christmas tree, it can go out with regular yard waste on collection day. They'll be turned into mulch or compost for reuse. But make sure that lights, ornaments, tinsel and stands have been removed.

Recycle Smarter This Holiday Season With Tips From Lee County(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

If you want some more pointers on how to make this season merry..and green, download the Recycle Coach app here

MarijaWriter
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
