Teleported Into Trouble: Florida Man Blames Superpowers for Stolen BMW

Teleported is not a word you expect to hear during a police traffic stop, but welcome to Florida. It's where logic takes a vacation and chaos drives a BMW. Today’s Florida Man story starts exactly like that, with a man claiming he didn’t steal a luxury car.. He teleported into it. And honestly, before you judge, just remember this is Florida, where anything is possible and everything is questionable.

According to FOX35, 36-year-old Calvin Curtis Johnson ended up in jail after a bizarre chain of events that allegedly began when he teleported into a BMW convertible. The car’s owner was innocently walking his dog and accidentally left the keys inside, which in Florida is basically an open invitation for trouble. Witnesses described the man getting into the car looking confused and asking people nearby for a light, which already didn’t add up for someone who supposedly owned a BMW he teleported into.

Teleported Into Jail:

Things escalated fast. Deputies later spotted the stolen BMW speeding at a terrifying rate, reportedly over 130 miles per hour. That's not the recommended speed for someone who just teleported into a vehicle moments earlier. The joyride ended in flames at the intersection where the BMW crashed and caught fire. Somehow, despite the wreckage, Johnson survived, which probably fueled his belief that teleportation really works.

After deputies pulled him from the burning car, Johnson reportedly doubled down on his story. He was insisting he teleported into the BMW instead of stealing it. As if that wasn’t enough, he also claimed to have connections with the X-Men. He believed they had saved him from aliens. At this point, the situation had officially crossed from crime report into comic book territory, and deputies were left trying to piece together reality while standing next to a flaming luxury car.

Once firefighters extinguished the blaze, Johnson was taken to the hospital and later booked into the county jail. That's where teleportation unfortunately does not get you out of charges. Despite insisting he teleported and survived thanks to heroic forces, deputies charged him. With things like grand theft auto and driving while his license was canceled, suspended, or revoked. Sadly, none of the Avengers showed up to post bail.