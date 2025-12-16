Martha Stewart’s Christmas Cookie List Is Elite. But Does It Beat a Hershey Kiss?

Okay, I'm no Martha Stewart. But, Christmas cookies are my personal kryptonite, and if you know me, you know this already. I’m a Type 2 diabetic, which means sugar and I are not supposed to hang out like we used to. Still, every December, Christmas cookies show up uninvited, and suddenly my willpower gets real shaky. That’s why when Martha Stewart releases her list of top Christmas cookies, I pay attention, not because I plan to eat them all, but because I respect the expertise… from a distance.

Now if you ask me what cookie I truly love, I don’t need a list from Martha Stewart or anyone else. Give me a peanut butter cookie with a Hershey Kiss on top and I’m happy. It’s simple, classic. It’s perfection. But since Martha Stewart is basically the final boss of holiday baking, let’s go through her favorite Christmas cookies and I’ll give you my very honest, very Budman-approved opinions.

Coming in at number one on the list: sugar cookies. Sure, they’re classic. They’re buttery. They’re festive. But let’s be real.. The main ingredient is literally the thing that messes me up the most. I like sugar cookies if they’re shaped like Santa or Rudolph, but otherwise? Kind of boring. I get why Martha Stewart loves them, but they’re not thrilling me.

Next up, Martha Stewart puts gingerbread snowflakes at number two. I love gingerbread, don’t get me wrong. Gingerbread men are elite. But snowflakes? I already deal with snowflakes enough in life. If I’m eating gingerbread, I want it shaped like a real gingerbread man with personality. I respect Martha Stewart’s choice, but I’m not putting this one on my Mount Rushmore of cookies.

At number three, Martha Stewart gives us Noel nut balls. These are packed with pecans and covered in powdered sugar. Look, I try to keep nuts and balls away from my personal snack zone, but if this is your thing, no judgment. I see the appeal, it’s just not for me, and that’s okay.

Number four is where she starts winning me over. Old-fashioned lemon sugar cookies are crisp, citrusy, and bright. Yes, they’re sugary, but that lemon flavor makes them pop. If I had to cheat, this one might be worth it. I’ll give Martha Stewart full credit here.

Then Martha Stewart hits number five with chewy chocolate-gingerbread cookies. Gingerbread plus chocolate? That’s a winning combo. Everything is better with chocolate, and this cookie makes sense to me on every level. No notes.

At number six, Miss Stewart loves shaped icebox cookies. They’re colorful, festive, and chilled. I’m a chill guy, so I respect a chill cookie. Pistachios, dried fruit, fun shapes, I get why Martha Stewart is into them.

Number seven is brown-butter cookies, and Martha Stewart says they’re nutty and rich. To me, brown butter sounds suspiciously like butter that’s been burnt. Hard pass.

Finally, rounding out the list with hazelnut sandwich cookies. Nutella vibes, jam, chocolate — my kid would crush these. Me? I want full chocolate commitment, not “kind of chocolate.”