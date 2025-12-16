Movies Coming Out Christmas Day 2025

Every family has those unique holiday traditions they make sure to do every year. One popular tradition that we have all probably seen is heading to the movies on Christmas Day. So many people head to the movies to catch a screening of a new release. There are a few movies that are coming out on Christmas Day for those theater visitors.

This year, there are seven movies coming out on Christmas Day. Check your local theater to ensure that it will be showing, but you might as well get those tickets early. Take a look at the list below of a few of the movies that are coming out!

Song Sung Blue

This film is based on the 2008 documentary of the same name. The movie stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson as Mike and Claire Sardina, who performed as the Neil Diamond tribute band Lightning & Thunder. This version was written, co-produced, and directed by Craig Brewer. Your chance to dream and sing along on Christmas Day!

Anaconda

Looking for a good laugh on Christmas Day? Then check out this film starring Paul Rudd and Jack Black. This film is a reboot of the 1997 film Anaconda. The movie features two men seeking to recapture their youth and travel to the Amazon to film a remake of the 1997 film. The action comedy will keep you on your toes and give you great laughs.

Marty Supreme

If you like sports, drama, and some comedy, then this may be the film for you. Marty Supreme is a sports comedy-drama film inspired by the story of table tennis player Marty Reisman. The film is not a documentary, but rather a loosely inspired version of his life. It is set in New York City during the 1950s and talks about the struggles that Marty faces to pursue a career in ping pong.

Winnie the Pooh: Hundred Acre Christmas