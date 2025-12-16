ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

There’s A Survivor-Themed Pop-Up Cafe Coming To Miami

If you love the show Survivor, you won’t want to miss this themed pop-up cafe coming to Miami next year. Survivor has been a TV obsession for more than two…

Marija
There's A Survivor-Themed Pop-Up Cafe Coming To Miami
(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

If you love the show Survivor, you won't want to miss this themed pop-up cafe coming to Miami next year.

Survivor has been a TV obsession for more than two decades. It's hard to believe the show is entering Season 50 in 2026 with a special three-hour episode on February 25. I'm sure this new season will once again pull in millions of viewers who swear they could outwit, outplay and outlast all the contestants… at least from their couches. I’ve always thought being on the show would be awesome. The strategy, the alliances, the dramatic torch snuffs. But then I remember there are no flush toilets and the menu often includes bugs and suddenly my competitive spirit taps out. I love the idea of surviving, just preferably with air conditioning, real food and a working bathroom. That’s why I’m much more excited about checking out a new Survivor-themed pop-up cafe in Miami next year.

There's A Survivor-Themed Pop-Up Cafe Coming To Miami

Miami is a hot spot for many things, including fun pop-up bars and cafes. Right now there's a Mariah Carey Christmas-themed pop-up for some holiday fun. In the past there has been one for Friends and Stranger Things and coming soon, one for Survivor fans. While right now the location of where it will be and when it will open is still a secret, we know it'll be here this winter. According to the event website, the cafe will be interactive with hands-on challenges, photo ops, exclusive merchandise and more. And the Polynesian-fusion menu sounds delicious with dishes like the Double Elimination Burger, OutPlay Chicken Satay and then Survivors Ready Sundae. There will also be watch parties every Wednesday when the show airs.

To join the waiting list and be the first to know when tickets officially go on sale, click here

MiamisurvivorTV Show
MarijaWriter
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
Related Stories
Iconic ‘Home Alone’ House Being Restored to 90’s Charm
Human InterestIconic ‘Home Alone’ House Being Restored to 90’s CharmRandi Moultrie
Movies Coming Out Christmas Day 2025
Human InterestMovies Coming Out Christmas Day 2025Randi Moultrie
Group of cheerful young friends having fun playing charades while celebrating Christmas day together at home, Family Friendly Christmas Party Games
Human Interest5 Family Friendly Christmas Party Games
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect