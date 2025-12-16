If you love the show Survivor, you won't want to miss this themed pop-up cafe coming to Miami next year.

Survivor has been a TV obsession for more than two decades. It's hard to believe the show is entering Season 50 in 2026 with a special three-hour episode on February 25. I'm sure this new season will once again pull in millions of viewers who swear they could outwit, outplay and outlast all the contestants… at least from their couches. I’ve always thought being on the show would be awesome. The strategy, the alliances, the dramatic torch snuffs. But then I remember there are no flush toilets and the menu often includes bugs and suddenly my competitive spirit taps out. I love the idea of surviving, just preferably with air conditioning, real food and a working bathroom. That’s why I’m much more excited about checking out a new Survivor-themed pop-up cafe in Miami next year.

There's A Survivor-Themed Pop-Up Cafe Coming To Miami

Miami is a hot spot for many things, including fun pop-up bars and cafes. Right now there's a Mariah Carey Christmas-themed pop-up for some holiday fun. In the past there has been one for Friends and Stranger Things and coming soon, one for Survivor fans. While right now the location of where it will be and when it will open is still a secret, we know it'll be here this winter. According to the event website, the cafe will be interactive with hands-on challenges, photo ops, exclusive merchandise and more. And the Polynesian-fusion menu sounds delicious with dishes like the Double Elimination Burger, OutPlay Chicken Satay and then Survivors Ready Sundae. There will also be watch parties every Wednesday when the show airs.