Livestream Roommate Drama Ends with Vodka Bottle and Jail Time For Florida Man

There are a lot of unwritten rules when you live with a roommate. Don’t eat food that isn’t yours. Replace the toilet paper roll when it’s empty. Knock before walking into a room. And apparently, in Sweetwater, Florida, add this one to the list:

Don’t walk in front of your roommate’s livestream… twice… especially if there’s vodka nearby.

According to WPLG, this whole mess started on a regular Monday morning around 10:15 a.m., which already feels too early for drama of this level. Officers were called to an apartment for what they described as a “fight in progress.” And honestly, if you’re calling the cops before lunch, you’ve already lost the day.

Police say 26-year-old Abdulrahman Mukhlefh Almutairi admitted he got into a fight with his roommate. The reason? The roommate was livestreaming. You know, doing his thing online, probably talking to strangers about video games, crypto, or why pineapple doesn’t belong on pizza. Almutairi walked in front of the camera. The roommate told him not to do that again.

Roommate Attack:

Most normal people would say, “Oops, my bad,” and keep it moving. But no. According to police, Almutairi said he didn’t care that his roommate was livestreaming and walked in front of the camera again. That’s when things went from awkward to unhinged.

Police say Almutairi got up in his roommate’s face, which is never a great move unless you’re about to kiss someone or ask for forgiveness. The roommate pushed him away to create space, which is still pretty normal in a heated argument. But then, according to the arrest report, Almutairi grabbed a bottle of Grey Goose vodka and hit his roommate on the left side of the head with it.

Let’s pause right there. Grey Goose is not a lightweight bottle. That’s premium vodka with some serious glass responsibility. This was no casual toss. This was a full-on “livestream gone wrong” moment.

After the hit, police say Almutairi dropped the bottle, and then the roommate jumped on top of him and started hitting back. Eventually, a friend broke it up, which means someone in that apartment had the worst morning imaginable.

Officers noted the victim had a bruise on his head that matched the story, and he wanted to press charges. The Grey Goose bottle was impounded as evidence, which might be the saddest ending of all. Almutairi was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where his bond is still to be set.