New AEDs in Lee County Parks Could Save Lives When Seconds Matter

AEDs save lives. If you’ve ever been to a Lee County park, you probably went there to chill. Maybe you were playing basketball, watching a baseball game, walking your dog, or just trying not to melt in the Florida heat. You probably weren’t thinking about medical emergencies. But Lee County is thinking about them for us, and honestly, that’s a really good thing.

Lee County is adding more lifesaving devices called AEDs, which stands for Automated Electronic Defibrillators. Yeah, that sounds complicated, but they’re actually pretty simple. These machines can help save someone’s life if their heart suddenly stops beating. And now, more of them are being placed outdoors at Parks and Recreation locations so they’re easier to find when seconds really matter.

With these new units, Lee County will have a total of 258 AEDs spread across the county. They’re not just in parks either. You can find them in libraries, county offices, solid waste facilities, water treatment plants, baseball fields, and more. Out of all of those, 73 AEDs are now located at Parks and Recreation facilities alone. That makes sense because Lee County Emergency Medical Services responds to about 20 to 30 cardiac-related calls at parks every single year. That’s more than I expected.

Here’s the scary part. When someone goes into cardiac arrest, they need help fast. Like really fast. The chances of survival go way up when a bystander steps in with CPR or uses an AED before paramedics arrive. The problem is that a lot of people don’t know where AEDs are or feel nervous about using them. I get that. Pressing buttons on a machine during an emergency sounds terrifying. But these AEDs literally talk you through what to do. You don’t need to be a doctor. You just need to try.

The new AEDs are stored in special cabinets near restrooms or park buildings. They stay charged and climate controlled, which is very Florida-friendly. Even cooler, when someone opens the cabinet, it automatically alerts 9-1-1 and sends the nearest ambulance. So help is already on the way.

Right now, AEDs are installed at Buckingham Park, Lakes Park, and Three Oaks Park. Later this month, Brooks Park and Rutenberg Park will get them too.

This might not sound exciting at first, but it matters. These AEDs save lives. They make parks safer for everyone. And honestly, it’s kind of nice knowing that if something bad happens, help is closer than we think.

