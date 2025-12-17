Stolen Van Turns Florida Woman’s Court Day Into Jail Day

How stupid can criminals be? Stolen Van? Seriously. If you’re already in deep doo-doo, why grab a shovel and start digging for more crap? Your life already stinks enough. And yet, Florida once again looked at that question and said, “Hold my sweet tea.”

Let me introduce you to today’s lesson in what not to do. A Florida woman decided the best way to attend her federal fraud trial was by driving… a stolen vehicle. Not borrowing. Not “I forgot to return it.” Full-on flagged-by-the-police stolen. Because nothing says “I respect the justice system” like committing a new crime on the way to court for old crimes.

According to the Smoking Gun, the woman was already on trial for allegedly being part of a massive COVID-relief scam. We’re talking fake applications, shell companies, and millions of dollars meant to help struggling businesses during the pandemic. Instead of helping people, prosecutors say the money went through a maze of companies like it was playing hide-and-seek with the government. Not great.

Now here’s where it gets extra dumb. On the morning of court, she’s driving a cargo van that had been rented and never returned. License plate readers flagged it as stolen just blocks from the courthouse. That’s right—she almost made it. Almost. Like tripping right before the finish line… while carrying fireworks.

Stolen Van Surprise:

When police stopped her, she reportedly wasn’t confused. She knew exactly why this was happening and admitted she was headed to court for a federal case. That’s like telling the cop, “Yes officer, I’m already in trouble, and I’d like to upgrade my problem to deluxe with a stolen van.”

Because of this little detour, she didn’t make it to court at all. Instead, she made it to jail. Her bond in the federal case? Revoked. Gone. Poof. And the judge—yes, that judge everyone recognizes—was not buying the argument that keeping the van was about survival. Apparently, “I live in the stolen van” doesn’t hold up well in federal court.

The wild part? She was already free on a hefty bond and facing charges that could land her in prison for decades. Decades! And somehow the plan was, “You know what would help? A stolen van.”