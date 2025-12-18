Kylie Minogue Releases Deluxe Christmas Album With Four New Tracks

Kylie Minogue dropped a deluxe version of her Christmas album on Dec. 12. The release marks ten years since the original record came out. The Australian pop star tossed four new tracks onto the collection, which she calls Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped).

New additions are "Hot In December," "This Time of Year," and "Office Party."The 57-year-old artist squeezed in studio time between her Tension tour dates this year.

"Because this record, or some of the songs on the original record, are in people's homes and hearts, and it rolls around every year," Minogue said, according to People. "It might've seemed like lunacy at the start of this year with a world tour on the horizon."

She wrote "XMAS" after a show in 2015. Her guitarist helped dream up the chorus idea ten years back, but they held off on finishing it until now. "It was a mission. We just [had] to flesh out this song, wrap it up in a bow, send it out," she said.

Sarah Hudson sent "Hot in December" to Minogue about four years ago. She calls it "a total banger" and wondered if it could stand alone without the Christmas angle. "Office Party" pulls from workplace celebrations, though Minogue has never been to one.

The first Kylie Christmas arrived in 2015 after she wrapped the Aphrodite and Kiss Me Once tours. Recording sessions brought in full orchestras and choirs while decorations filled the studio.

Minogue closed her world tour this year before shifting focus to the anniversary project. She'll spend Christmas with family in Australia, where summer weather means cricket, swimming, and barbecues.

Her next album won't be Tension III. She's begun work on something different for 2026, after riding the wave of success from the Tension era, which kicked off with "Padam Padam."