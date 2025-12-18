Planet Fitness Chaos as Miami Woman Charges Employee in Front Desk Fight

Going to the gym is supposed to help you blow off steam, not completely lose it. But at a Planet Fitness in Miami, one woman turned a regular workout day into total chaos, and it all ended with police, an arrest, and a very bad gym cancellation.

According to WPLG, the whole thing was caught on cellphone video, because of course it was. From the moment the recording starts, the woman is clearly furious. She marches toward the front counter looking ready for a fight, not a treadmill. You can tell this isn’t about a bad workout or someone stealing her locker. This is full-on rage mode, and it’s escalating fast.

Planet Fitness Attack:

Within seconds, things go from awkward to insane. The woman jumps over the front counter into an employee-only area like she’s storming a wrestling ring. She charges straight at a male employee and starts throwing punch after punch. The worker doesn’t appear to fight back at all. Instead, other employees rush in, trying to separate them and calm the situation before it gets even worse. At one point during the chaos, an object is thrown, just adding to the mayhem.

Police say the trouble actually started in the locker room. Investigators reported that the woman had been causing a disturbance and was being loud. When a male employee told her to lower her voice or police would be called, she became even more aggressive. She got right up in his face, and the employee pushed her back in self-defense to create space. Instead of backing off, she continued advancing toward him with her fists clenched.

The incident happened Friday at the Planet Fitness and by the time Miami police showed up, the woman was already outside the gym and attempting to drive away. Officers identified her as 35-year-old Kiara Bryant. She was arrested and charged with battery and disorderly conduct.

Planet Fitness later addressed the situation by saying that the safety of both employees and members is their top priority. They also made it clear that violence is not tolerated at their gyms. As a result, the woman involved is no longer a member.