This Day in Top 40 History: December 20

On this day in 2005, Mary J. Blige released The Breakthrough, featuring guest vocals from several big names, including will.i.am and Jay-Z. It reached the top of the Billboard 200 and became her third No. 1 album. The set also delivered "Be Without You," which peaked at No. 3 on Billboard's Hot 100 and No. 32 on the UK Singles Chart. Read on to discover more Top 40 historical events from Dec. 20.