Southwest Florida Ag Expo: Turning Family Fair Photos Into a Community Exhibit

I didn’t grow up in Southwest Florida, so I don’t have childhood fair photos of myself covered in dirt or holding a ribbon from a goat I helped raise. But somehow, the Southwest Florida Ag Expo still feels like a tradition I look forward to every single year. It’s one of those things that officially makes the year feel complete for me.

For me, going to the fair has turned into a routine. I go with Marija, we walk through the gates, and without saying a word we both already know where we’re headed first. Not the rides. Not the games. Cheese curds. Always cheese curds. That is stop number one. You don’t browse first. And you don’t “loop back.” You eat the cheese curds immediately and build your day around that decision.

Once that mission is accomplished, we usually head toward the animals — and this is where Marija really shines. She will spend way too much time talking to them. And when I say talking, I mean full-on, one-sided conversations. She’s asking goats how their day is going. Or she's complimenting cows like they picked out their outfits themselves. She’s emotionally connecting with pigs that have absolutely no idea what’s happening. Meanwhile, I’m standing there holding snacks, waiting patiently, watching her bond with animals who are just hoping someone drops food.

But honestly, that’s one of my favorite parts. There’s something really cool about slowing down and seeing the agricultural side of the Expo. You see kids proudly standing next to animals they’ve raised. Also families explaining where food actually comes from. You feel the roots of Southwest Florida all around you.

Southwest Florida Ag Expo Exhibit:

That’s why I love that Lee County Parks & Recreation is asking people to share their favorite fair and Ag Expo memories as part of this year’s theme, “Roots ‘n’ Rides: A Celebration of Tradition.” They want the community to dig through old photo albums or scroll through their phones and submit photos that show agriculture, family fun, and community pride.

Even if you didn’t grow up here like me, you’ve probably got at least one photo that fits. A first fair trip. A favorite ride. A kid meeting an animal. Or someone holding food that’s probably not good for them but absolutely worth it.

And for me, there’s one thing I could never leave the fair without doing: getting my daughter some completely strange flavor of cotton candy. I’m talking flavors that shouldn’t exist. Bright blue. Neon pink. Something called “unicorn” or “galaxy.” I don’t question it. I just accept that this is part of the experience.

Selected photos will be featured on social media and inside the Expo Hall during the 2026 Southwest Florida Ag Expo, happening February 26 through March 8 at Mike Greenwell Regional Park in North Fort Myers. That’s pretty cool — your memory becoming part of the fair itself.

Submitting is easy. Just head to swflagexpo.com, fill out the form, and upload your photo.