Cosmopolitan Editors Name Best Albums of 2025 in Year-End Roundup

Cosmopolitan released its best albums of 2025. Music editors at the magazine selected 38 records, spanning pop, rock, folk, and Latin genres, featuring both big names and fresh faces.

Lady Gaga's seventh studio album Mayhem landed at number one. Electro-pop meets themes about love and fame in this collection of tracks. "This album is just the perfect blend of every version of Gaga that we know and love," said Mikhaila Archer, editorial assistant, according to Cosmopolitan.

Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend won fans over. Her funny take on pop music hit the mark, with Jasmine Hyman calling the songs "pure c*ntiness" and pointing to "House Tour" and "My Man On Willpower" as the best tracks.

Bad Bunny's Debí Tirar Más Fotos samples Andy Montañez and El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, weaving 17 tracks that tackle colonization and Puerto Rican identity with precision and passion. Entertainment editor Tamara Fuentes described it as "the greatest collection of genres and ideas to create a kaleidoscope of sounds."

Kesha's . (PERIOD) came out under her own label. She spent ten years in a legal fight with producer Dr. Luke. "Boy Crazy" and "Red Flag" appear on the album.

New artists broke through as well. Audrey Hobert dropped Who's The Clown? after writing with Gracie Abrams. Eli released Stage Girl, with assistant news editor Sam Olson saying she's her top new pop star this year. Addison Rae released a self-titled debut album with women leading the production.

Hayley Williams tried something wild, dropping 17 songs on a website that needed a special code to access, arranging them in no set order, then wiping the site clean after 24 hours had passed. The songs detail her mental health battles and her split with Paramore member Taylor York.

Lily Allen's West End Girl looks at marriage falling apart. Pink Pantheress' Fancy That stayed in rotation all year, according to editors. Lorde returned with Virgin, while Rosalía put out LUX.

Rock and indie acts also received recognition. Geese released Getting Killed, with lead singer Cameron Winter catching attention. Wednesday's Bleeds and Turnstile's Never Enough brought punk and folk sounds.