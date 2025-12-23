Free Movie Friday Turns Estero Park Into an Outdoor Theater

If you know me, you know I’m a sucker for anything that lets me hang outside, eat food from a truck, and feel like a kid again. So when I heard about a free movie night under the stars coming to Estero, my inner 9th grader immediately went, “Oh heck yes.” This is exactly the kind of thing that makes living in Southwest Florida feel pretty awesome.

On Friday, January 9 at 6:30 p.m., everyone is invited out to Estero Park for a free outdoor showing of How to Train Your Dragon, thanks to our friends at Lee County Parks & Recreation. First of all, free is my favorite price. Second, this movie absolutely rules. Vikings, dragons, epic friendships, and a dragon named Toothless who might be one of the coolest animated characters ever created. If you’ve seen it, you know. If you haven’t, prepare to feel feelings.

Free Movie:

The free movie is rated PG, so this is perfect for families, kids, parents, grandparents, and that one friend who says they “don’t like animated movies” but somehow always ends up watching the whole thing. The story is all about Hiccup, a Viking who doesn’t really fit in, and Toothless, a dragon who definitely shouldn’t be trusted but totally is. Together, they try to save their world, and honestly, it’s a great reminder that being different isn’t a bad thing.

Food trucks will be on-site, which means you don’t have to cook, do dishes, or argue about what to eat. Just show up hungry. Bring a blanket, a chair, or both, because sitting on the grass sounds fun until about minute 12. Trust me on that one.

If you need directions or details on the free movie event, the Estero Recreation Center can help at 239-533-1470. And if you’re like me and love exploring local parks, Lee County has over 30 locations you can check out through the Parks, Points & Perks digital pass. You earn rewards just for showing up. That’s my kind of cardio.