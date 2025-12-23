ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
How My Dogs Got Fresh Breath for Christmas: Was the Best Gift I Bought

This Christmas, I discovered a miracle that gave our dogs fresh breath without anesthesia—and honestly, it was the best gift I bought all year.

This Christmas, I discovered a miracle that gave my seven Chihuahuas fresh breath without anesthesia—and honestly, it was the best gift I bought all year.
Alright, so let me set the scene for you. Now that my parents are here, Christmas morning at my house won't sound like jingle bells. It will sound like seven tiny sets of paws, seven squeaky barks, and one very confused human wondering how this became his life. Yes, seven dogs. All Chihuahuas. All brothers and sisters. And yes… this is absolutely Bruno’s fault. My Special Boy started it all, and now I live in what can only be described as a tiny-dog snow globe of chaos and love.

If Santa has a tiny reindeer, then I’ve got seven tiny Chihuahuas. That’s seven times the attitude, seven times the cuteness, and unfortunately… seven times the stinky breath. And if you’re a dog person, you already know what I’m talking about. That breath that sneaks up on you when they’re yawning near your face.

Now here’s the tricky part. One of the dogs is a senior. And when dogs get older, putting them under anesthesia for a teeth cleaning can be risky. So I had accepted my fate. I figured, “Well, I guess this is my life now. I live with tiny dogs who love me deeply… and smell like hot garbage.” It felt like the price of love.

But then, Christmas miracle alert... Along comes the solution I never knew existed. A mobile pet dental cleaning service that comes right to your door and cleans your dog’s teeth without anesthesia. No knocking them out. No scary risks. Just some dental magic happening right in my driveway.

Let me tell you, if this person can clean Bruno’s teeth, they deserve a medal. I can’t even put a silly Christmas outfit on Bruno without him trying to turn into a land piranha. But somehow, someway, this miracle worker cleaned his teeth. And not just cleaned them, they were pearly white. Like, toothpaste-commercial white. And his breath? Fresh. I didn’t even recognize him.

The best part? Bruno didn’t act traumatized afterward. I half expected him to stare off into the distance like he’d been abducted by aliens. Nope. The second it was over, he was right back to begging for cookies like nothing happened.

And they came to my house. That’s the real win. No loading dogs into cars. Forget stress. No chaos. Just someone showing up at my door and making my life better.

So yeah, this Christmas, my dogs got fresh breath. But honestly? That gift was for me. And if you think stinky breath is just part of having a senior pet, trust me.. There are options. Sometimes the best gifts don’t come wrapped. Sometimes they just show up at your door.

Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.
