Pool Day Gone Wrong: Woman Charged After Allegedly Holding Child Underwater

Here's a Pool day gone wrong. You know I always say this: if you’re not gonna think about it five minutes from now, why get upset about it at all? Just move on with your day. Take a breath. Grab a coffee. Pet your dog. Life is too short to let tiny moments turn into giant messes. But every now and then, someone just can’t let it go—and that’s when things spiral fast.

Case in point: a Fort Myers woman who is now facing serious charges after what allegedly happened at a hotel pool… all over splashing. Yep. Splashing. Something kids have been doing since pools were invented.

According to Gulf Coast News, this happened at a busy hotel pool where three kids were playing around like kids do. Anyone who’s ever been near a pool knows it gets loud, chaotic, and splashy real quick. At some point, the splashing reportedly got more aggressive. One kid allegedly dunked another kid underwater. Was that okay? No. Kids shouldn’t be dunking each other. But here’s the key part: these were kids.

Pool Drama Mama:

Instead of letting the parents handle it or using her words like an adult, the woman allegedly jumped into the pool, yelling at a 6-year-old boy. Deputies say she grabbed him by the shoulders and held him underwater for several seconds. Long enough that when the child got out, his nose was bleeding. That’s the part where everything crosses a very clear line.

I’m a parent. I have a daughter. I’ve watched kids be rude to her at the park when she was little. I’ve seen pushing, name-calling, and playground drama. And yeah, it makes your blood boil for about two seconds. But never—not once—did I think, “You know what would fix this? Assaulting a child.” That’s not protecting your kid. That’s losing control.

What really gets me is how fast adults forget what being a kid is like. Kids splash. They mess up. Kids do dumb stuff and then forget about it five minutes later. Adults are supposed to be the calm ones. The referees. The people who say, “Hey, knock it off,” and move on.

Deputies say after the incident, the woman also yelled at the boy’s mother before leaving. Now she’s facing an aggravated child abuse charge, which is no small thing. In court, there was discussion about how the injuries occurred and whether the actions were enough to justify the charge. The judge made it pretty clear: putting both hands on a child and forcing them underwater is serious.

All of this… over splashing in a pool. A moment that should’ve ended with towels, apologies, and maybe a snack break turned into police reports and court dates.