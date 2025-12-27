Chickaroo Is the Best Surprise Waiting Inside a Cape Coral Walmart

What in the Chickaroo is that?! So there I was, doing what I do best: last-minute Christmas shopping at Walmart. You know the kind. You walk in with a list of three things and leave with wrapping paper, batteries, socks you didn’t need, and somehow a lawn chair. Anyway, I roll into the Walmart on Del Prado in Cape Coral, minding my own business, when suddenly my stomach and eyeballs team up and say, “Hey Budman… you see that?”

Because right there, inside Walmart, is not one but TWO restaurants staring back at me like Christmas miracles.

First off, shout-out to Auntie Anne’s. I thought pretzels like that were strictly a mall thing. You know, something you only get after walking around for 45 minutes pretending you’re going to buy clothes. Nope. Now it’s right in my backyard. Instant pretzels secured for my daughter, because she loves those things more than anything that isn’t sugar-based.

But then… something else caught my eye.

I literally said out loud, “What the heck is Chickaroo Kitchens?” Never heard of it before. New. Shiny. Smelled incredible. So I did what any curious, hungry adult would do — I looked at the menu and immediately got excited. Chicken sandwiches. Burgers. Cheese curds. Yep. I was in.

I marched right up to Chickaroo Kitchens and ordered the spicy chicken sandwich. Let me tell you… this was not some sad fast-food situation. This thing came loaded with jalapeños, lettuce, and an absolutely legit spicy sauce that actually had flavor. The chicken was fresh, juicy, and crispy in all the right ways. This wasn’t a “Walmart sandwich.” This was a real chicken sandwich experience.

And because it’s Christmas and I have zero self-control, I added cheese curds and fries. The cheese curds? Crispy outside, melty inside, and gone way too fast. I didn’t even pretend I was going to share them.

What really surprised me is how good it was. Like, “hang with the big boys” good. You put this sandwich up against some of the well-known chicken spots, and it holds its own. No question.

Honestly, putting a restaurant right at the entrance of Walmart is kind of genius. Because if I go shopping hungry, I buy way too much stuff I don’t need. But if I can grab a solid chicken sandwich before I hit the grocery aisles? That’s a win-win situation for everyone involved — especially my wallet.

Chickaroo Kitchens focuses on modern twists on classic chicken dishes, keeps things casual, and even offers online ordering for pickup or delivery. So yeah… I walked in for Christmas shopping and walked out with a new favorite food stop.