This Day in Top 40 History: December 27

On Dec. 27, 1988, Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams was born in Meridian, Mississippi. Her band has placed several Top 40 singles on the U.K. Singles Chart and Billboard's Hot 100, including "Still Into You," "The Only Exception," and "Ain't It Fun." Williams has also contributed vocals to a few Top 40 songs, including B.o.B's "Airplanes" and Zedd's "Stay the Night." Keep reading to learn about other impactful Top 40 events from this day.