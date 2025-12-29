Cold Nights Ahead: Where to Find Warming Stations in Southwest Florida

Baby, it’s cold outside! And listen… I know, this is Florida. We’re the land of flip-flops in December, iced coffee year-round, and that one hoodie we own that only comes out twice a year. But leading up to the kickoff of 2026, Southwest Florida is about to get a little brisk, and when I say brisk, I mean Florida cold. The kind where everyone suddenly forgets how jackets work and starts Googling, “Is 48 degrees dangerous?”

Living in the Sunshine State means we don’t usually have to worry about freezing temperatures, but every once in a while, Mother Nature gives us a little reminder that winter does exist. When that happens, it’s not just about complaining on Facebook or breaking out socks with sandals (don’t lie, you’ve done it). Cold weather can actually be dangerous, especially for people who don’t have a warm place to go. That’s where Lee County really steps up.

According to a press release, Lee County Government is coordinating with partner agencies to make sure no one is left out in the cold during this cold snap. When temperatures drop below 40 degrees, or even feel that way with windchill, plans go into action. And these plans aren’t just talk—they’re real help, at real places, with real people who care.

Cold Protection:

For starters, the Salvation Army is opening its doors to provide limited single-bed shelter space on a first-come, first-served basis. Shelter begins Tuesday evening, Dec. 30, and runs through Thursday morning, Jan. 1. Anyone needing a warm place is encouraged to arrive for intake Tuesday afternoon between 2 and 4 p.m. on Edison Avenue in Fort Myers. They’ll even reassess capacity the next day to help more people if space allows. That’s huge.

On top of that, Housing, Outreach and Treatment teams will be out in the community connecting with individuals experiencing homelessness. They’ll be handing out cold-weather supplies like jackets, socks, blankets, and hand warmers—basically the stuff we all take for granted when the temperature dips.

LeeTran is also rolling out warming buses on Wednesday morning in Fort Myers, Lehigh Acres, and Cape Coral. Yes, literal warm buses. Add in multiple warming stations and mobile warming stations across the county, and suddenly there are lots of safe, warm options available.

There’s even a free app—Lee County Human & Veteran Services’ Reach app—that sends alerts and updates to help people find services quickly. And if someone needs help at any time, the coordinated entry phone line is always available at 239-533-7996.