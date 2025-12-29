Joe Jonas Performs With Sombr at Brooklyn Concert During Anniversary Tour

Joe Jonas stepped onto the stage Monday with breakout artist Sombr at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, Tribune reports. They sang "Back to Friends" together during the Jonas Brothers' JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour, and within hours, clips flooded social media feeds.

The three brothers — Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas — brought out several guests that night. JoJo, the pop singer from the 2000s, appeared. So did Sombr, the alt-rock artist who's been gaining traction. Joe, 36, traded vocals with the 20-year-old songwriter, and the chemistry was instant.

Videos popped up online after the show ended. Fans posted clips to TikTok and other sites. Many said the track matched Joe's voice perfectly.

One fan typed, "Joe Jonas is the male version of Kelly Clarkson. He outdoes EVERY cover he ever sings." Someone else posted, "THE SONG REALLY FITS HIS VOCALS AND SINGING STYLE."

Dozens of fans begged for an official recording.

The Jonas Brothers launched this tour to mark 20 years since their start. They got together in 2005, became Disney Channel stars, split up for solo work, and then reunited in 2019.