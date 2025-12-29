ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LaBelle yeah!! $5 Million Winner Proves Luck Lives in LaBelle

LaBelle yeah!! He went in for a quick stop and left with $5 million and zero worries

Budman
LaBelle yeah!! A quick stop at a local store turned into a life-changing $5 million scratch-off win for a lucky LaBelle resident.
budman's iPhone

LaBelle yeah!! That’s always been my catchphrase for LaBelle, and honestly, this story just locked it in forever. I love that place. The people are awesome, and now apparently.. The luck is STRONG. Because a guy from LaBelle just scratched his way into $5 million, and I could not be happier for him.

According to Gulf Coast News, Agustin Guerrero, a 58-year-old LaBelle man, claimed a winning ticket from the CA$H MONEY scratch-off game on December 8. Five. Million. Dollars. From a scratch-off. That’s not just luck, that’s legendary.

The ticket was purchased at the Sunshine store at 17100 Tamiami Trail East in Collier County. Now, I don’t know about you, but I’ve gone into gas stations thinking, “I’ll just grab a drink and maybe a snack,” and somehow leave $30 poorer. This guy walked in, scratched a ticket, and left $5 million richer. One quick stop turned into a completely life-changing moment. That’s wild.

Luck in LaBelle:

Now, Agustin chose the lump sum option, which came out to $3,053,000. Still not bad. I mean, that’s the kind of money where you pause, stare at the ceiling, and start mentally paying off everything you’ve ever bought…including stuff you regret buying. If you ask my daughter, that’s also a LOT of Stranger Things merchandise. Like, entire walls of Hawkins, Indiana.

Will he stay in LaBelle? I mean, we can hope. But let’s be honest, when someone wins $5 million, the phrase “personal island” starts floating around their brain. Then again, we all saw what happened with Nicolas Cage and his money, so maybe staying grounded in LaBelle isn’t the worst idea. Just saying.

Personally, I could probably pay off my Christmas tab with that kind of cash. This guy? He could pay off everyone’s Christmas tab. So what do you say, buddy—ready to boost the local economy a little? Because if you ask the good folks of LaBelle, they’ve got one thing to say loud and proud…

LaBelle yeah!!

