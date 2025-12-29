Lee County Pets Can Start 2026 Protected With Free Vaccine Clinics

Get ready Lee County pets.. It’s almost 2026, and if we’re being honest, most New Year’s resolutions don’t last past January. Gym memberships collect dust, salads turn back into pizza, and “I’m going to bed earlier” becomes a lie by night three. But there is one resolution that actually sticks—and it’s for our pets.

If you want your dog or cat to live a long, happy life full of zoomies, naps, and judging you silently from the couch, keeping up with vaccines is a big deal. Shots aren’t fun (for them or us), but they’re one of the easiest ways to protect our furry best friends.

Trust me, my dogs know exactly when shot day is coming. I’ll randomly hand them one of their favorite treats—bully sticks—and they give me that suspicious look like, “Why is this guy being so nice right now?” They love bully sticks so much that for a brief moment, they forget betrayal is in the air. But then we walk into the vet’s office, and boom—full Chihuahua mode activated. Shaking, side-eyeing the vet tech, acting like they’ve never known peace a day in their lives.

Still, a few seconds of drama is worth years of protection. Vaccines help keep pets safe from serious diseases like rabies, distemper, and parvo. And here’s the really good news: Lee County Domestic Animal Services is making it super easy (and free) to check this resolution off your list.

They’ve announced winter and spring vaccine clinics for Lee County residents, offering no-cost vaccines and microchipping. Dogs can receive rabies and distemper/parvo (DA2PPV), while cats can get rabies and feline panleukopenia (FVRCP). All clinics run 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and are by appointment only—just call 239-533-7387 (LEE-PETS) to schedule.

Here’s the lineup:

Jan. 8: Three Oaks Park, Fort Myers

Three Oaks Park, Fort Myers Feb. 12: Hunter Park, Fort Myers

Hunter Park, Fort Myers March 12: Charleston Park, Alva

Charleston Park, Alva April 9: Phillips Park, Bokeelia

Shots + microchips = peace of mind. If your pet ever pulls a Houdini, that microchip could be what brings them home.

And if starting 2026 with a pet is on your wish list, check out adoptable animals Here. Not ready to adopt? You can still help by fostering or joining the Weekend Warrior program—basically a mini vacation for a shelter pet and a serotonin boost for you.