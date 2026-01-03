This Day in Top 40 History: January 3

Several weeks before dropping his fifth studio LP, Changes, Justin Bieber launched the project's lead single, "Yummy," on Jan. 3, 2020. Peaking at No. 2 on Billboard's Hot 100, the track joined the Canadian singer's long list of Top 40 hits on the chart, which also includes the No. 1 singles "Sorry" and "Love Yourself." Jan. 3 has witnessed plenty of other important Top 40 history moments. Let's break them down for you.