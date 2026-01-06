It's a new year and I'm on a quest to visit 52 new (to me) places in 2026 and my first stop was The Cypress Coffeehouse in Fort Myers.

I've always been one who likes to try new things. Traveling to new destinations, reading new books, trying new foods. But when it comes to things locally, it's so easy to get into a rut. You get coffee from the same shop everyday, grab dinner from the same places on your way home from work. So I decided that with the start of 2026, I want to branch out a little bit more this year. So I thought what better than to make it my mission to check out 52 new or new to me places in the 52 weeks of the year. And I don't want to limit it, so it could be coffee or ice cream shops, bars, restaurants, food trucks. Anything I haven't tried before will count, and I want to bring you along for the ride.

52 In 52: The Cypress Coffeehouse

I had heard there was a new coffee shop on Cypress Lake Drive in Fort Myers, which isn't too far from where I live, so I decided to make that my first new spot of the new year. It's right next door to Fort Myers Community Church at 8400 Cypress Lake Drive.

Inside it's a huge space with plenty of seating. Comfy couches for sitting around to chat with friends, or tables that make for a great workspace. It's so light and bright in there, and just an overall really cozy place, like a big living room for all to gather in. They have a wall with books to, so you can grab one, settle in with a drink and just relax.

What I learned about The Cypress after my visit, made me even more happy that it was my week 1 choice. They're a non-profit, so the money you spend goes to support a network of ministries locally and around the world. So you can enjoy a great drink for a great cause. I went with a drink on their winter menu. The Dubai Chocolate Cold Brew and it was delicious. It was also recommended to me after I went that their affogato is amazing too, so I'll have to try that next.