A New Mountain Dew Zero Flavor Appeared at Walmart and I Had to Try It

Wait… hold up. Is that what I think it is? Did my eyes just play tricks on me while I was casually cruising the soda aisle at Walmart? Because there it was, staring back at me like it knew exactly who I was and what I needed in that moment: Baja Cabo Citrus Mountain Dew Zero Sugar. And yes, I stopped dead in my tracks.

Now let me set the scene. I love Mountain Dew. Always have. But these days, sugar and I are no longer on speaking terms. So when a new-to-me Zero Sugar flavor shows up, my excitement level instantly jumps to “kid in a candy store,” which is ironic because I’m technically not allowed to eat the candy anymore either.

I did what any responsible adult would do. I grabbed a 12-pack immediately. No hesitation. No price checking. Into the cart it went.

I later found out that Mountain Dew Baja Cabo Citrus technically came out last year, but this was my first time ever seeing it here in Florida. And if you know anything about the Baja universe, you know that’s kind of a big deal. Ever since Baja Blast first appeared back in 2004 as a Taco Bell, Mountain Dew exclusive, it has grown into its own tropical soda dynasty. We’re talking Baja Gold, Baja Laguna Lemonade, Baja Midnight, and even Baja Blast gelato. Yes, gelato. The Baja family is wild like that.

So how does Baja Cabo Citrus Zero Sugar taste?

Honestly… this Mountain Dew hit me with a wave of pure nostalgia. The best way I can describe it is this: if you grew up in the 80s or 90s and lived for Hi-C Ecto Cooler, this is going to unlock something deep in your memory. It’s citrusy, bright, and refreshing, with mandarin and lime flavors blending together in a way that feels sunny and fun without being overpowering. Does it taste exactly like Baja Blast? Not really. It’s different, but in a good way. More smooth. More “tropical vacation in a can.”

And here’s the best news: this flavor isn’t just a blink-and-you-miss-it situation. Mountain Dew Baja Cabo Citrus is back for a full year and available nationwide in both regular and Zero Sugar varieties. That means no panic-buying six cases… although I’m not saying you shouldn’t.