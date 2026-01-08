ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Listen to Win: Chris Stapleton & Lainey Wilson in Tampa

Chris Stapleton headlines the All-American Road Show at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa June 13, 2026. Featuring Lainey Wilson and Allen Stone. Tickets going on sale January 16 at 10…

Diana Beasley

Chris Stapleton headlines the All-American Road Show at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa June 13, 2026. Featuring Lainey Wilson and Allen Stone. Tickets going on sale January 16 at 10 a.m. but we have them before they even go on sale!

Listen to B1039 to win tickets to the show!

How to enter:  Listen To Win

  • Dates of contests: 1/8/26 -1/16/26
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 18
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-3p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 11
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $199.50
  • Who is providing the prize:  Live Nation
Chris StapletonLainey Wilson
Diana BeasleyEditor
Related Stories
Listen to Win: Weird Al at Hertz Arena
ContestsListen to Win: Weird Al at Hertz ArenaDiana Beasley
New Year New Cash $2026
ContestsNew Year New Cash $2026Diana Beasley
The New Year, New Gear Giveaway
ContestsThe New Year, New Gear GiveawayElizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect