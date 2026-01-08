ContestsEvents
Major Artists Announce 2026 World Tours Across Multiple Continents

A split image of Ariana Grande on the left and Cardi B on the right.
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images / Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Ariana Grande, Cardi B, and Rosalía will headline major concert tours in 2026. Dozens of other performers join them. These three singers rank among the most anticipated acts set to perform across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia in the coming months.

Ariana Grande launches The Eternal Sunshine Tour in June. It marks her first full tour in seven years and supports her album Eternal Sunshine. The tour includes stops at major cities across North America, followed by a multi-show residency in London.

Cardi B kicks off the Little Miss Drama Tour on Feb. 11 in Palm Desert, California. The trek supports her second studio album, Am I the Drama?, wrapping up in Atlanta on April 18 with shows across North America.

Rosalía begins the Lux Tour on March 16. She performs in Europe, North America, and Latin America in support of her new album, Lux.

Other high-profile tours scheduled for 2026 include:

  • The Weeknd takes his After Hours Til Dawn Tour international in April. Shows are scheduled across Latin America and Europe. 
  • Lady Gaga continues her Mayhem Ball tour with stops across North America and Asia.
  • Bad Bunny extends his DEBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour into 2026, performing in Latin America, Europe, and Australia. He also headlines Super Bowl LX in February.
  • Ed Sheeran continues his Loop Tour with shows in New Zealand, Australia, and North America.
  • Doja Cat keeps momentum with her Tour Ma Vie World Tour, with performances in North America, Europe, and South America.
  • My Chemical Romance launched The Black Parade 2026 Stadium Tour this month, with dates spanning South America, Asia, Europe, and North America. 
  • Foo Fighters will spend time in Europe and North America on their Take Cover Tour.

Other acts hitting the road include Guns N' Roses, Morgan Wallen, Olivia Dean, Yungblud, Doja Cat, and Alex Warren. The touring season follows memorable runs in 2025 from Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, and Coldplay.

Melissa LianneWriter
