Major Artists Announce 2026 World Tours Across Multiple Continents

Ariana Grande, Cardi B, and Rosalía will headline major concert tours in 2026. Dozens of other performers join them. These three singers rank among the most anticipated acts set to perform across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia in the coming months.

Ariana Grande launches The Eternal Sunshine Tour in June. It marks her first full tour in seven years and supports her album Eternal Sunshine. The tour includes stops at major cities across North America, followed by a multi-show residency in London.

Cardi B kicks off the Little Miss Drama Tour on Feb. 11 in Palm Desert, California. The trek supports her second studio album, Am I the Drama?, wrapping up in Atlanta on April 18 with shows across North America.

Rosalía begins the Lux Tour on March 16. She performs in Europe, North America, and Latin America in support of her new album, Lux.

Other high-profile tours scheduled for 2026 include: