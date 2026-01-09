ContestsEvents
Listen to Win: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Cultural Park Theatre | January 21st – February 1st An infamous tale: Sweeney Todd, a vengeful barber, returns to 19th-century London to seek justice against the judge who ruined his…

Diana Beasley

Cultural Park Theatre | January 21st - February 1st

An infamous tale: Sweeney Todd, a vengeful barber, returns to 19th-century London to seek justice against the judge who ruined his life. Teaming up with pie shop owner Mrs. Lovett, his deadly plan leads to a shocking new recipe—and a wave of blood-soaked revenge.

Tickets on sale at culturalparktheatre.org or at the box office

Listen to B1039 to win tickets to the show!

How to enter:  Listen To Win

  • Dates of contests: 1/12/26 -1/16/26
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 18
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-3p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets for Friday, 1/30 7pm show
  • What the prize value is: $24
  • Who is providing the prize:  Cultural Park Theatre
Cape CoralTheatre
Diana BeasleyEditor
