Listen to Win: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Cultural Park Theatre | January 21st - February 1st
An infamous tale: Sweeney Todd, a vengeful barber, returns to 19th-century London to seek justice against the judge who ruined his life. Teaming up with pie shop owner Mrs. Lovett, his deadly plan leads to a shocking new recipe—and a wave of blood-soaked revenge.
Tickets on sale at culturalparktheatre.org or at the box office
Listen to B1039 to win tickets to the show!
How to enter: Listen To Win
- Dates of contests: 1/12/26 -1/16/26
- How winner is being selected: Caller 18
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-3p
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 2 tickets for Friday, 1/30 7pm show
- What the prize value is: $24
- Who is providing the prize: Cultural Park Theatre