This Day in Top 40 History: January 11

On Jan. 11, two influential music artists, Big Bank Hank and Mary. J Blige, were born. The former, whose real name was Henry Lee Jackson, was a member of The Sugarhill Gang. Their hit "Rapper's Delight" became the first rap song to crack the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100. The single has influenced several hip-hop and rap artists. Blige earned the honorific "Queen of Hip-Hop Soul" after putting out a string of hits, including Top Five singles "Be Without You" and "Family Affair." Here are more defining Top 40 history events from Jan. 11.