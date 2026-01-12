I'm on a mission to visit 52 new or new to me places in the 52 weeks of 2026 and my week 2 pick was Tiki Subs in Fort Myers.

I love trying new places, but it's easy to get stuck in a rut. You probably have your go-to's for your favorite foods, and I'm trying to break out of that and try new, or new to me, places this year. Mexican food is my favorite and the other day I had a hankering for some tacos. Not even 10 minutes down the road from me is Tiki Subs. A place I drive by all the time, but hadn't tried until this past weekend. And I'm glad I did.

52 In 52: Tiki Subs

Tiki Subs has been in Fort Myers for at least as long as I've lived here, which is coming up on 7 years. It used to be on San Carlos down closer to the Target. But after Hurricane Ian, it moved further south on San Carlos into the Publix plaza at the corner of Summerlin. It's a little tiny place, but it packs huge, authentic flavor.

Since I had a craving for tacos, I knew I needed to try theirs. But there were some other things on the menu that caught my eye too. For tacos, I got an asada, a pastor and a campechano, which is a mix of meats often steak and chorizo. The flavor on all three was incredible, however I would've liked a bit more meat in there. However the taste is just like what you would find in Mexico.

Marija/BBGI

I also tried a picada, something I had never had before. Picadas are a popular street food in Mexico, and it's simple, but delicious. This one was a thick corn tortilla and on top just cheese and a red sauce that was delicious.

Marija/BBGI

I also got an order of chips & guac, because I don't think a meal of Mexican food feels complete without it. Their guacamole was different than most, more saucy than thick, but with lots of tomatoes and cilantro. And their chips were good too.

Marija/BBGI