Florida Woman Throws Collard Greens, Waves Skillet, Police Respond

Never underestimate a Florida woman on crack. You know how your parents drill certain life lessons into your head when you’re a kid? For me, two of the big ones were simple: don’t play with your food, and definitely don’t throw it. Vegetables especially. Even if you hate them. Collard greens, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, whatever. You eat them, you complain a little, and then you move on. What you do not do is weaponize them. And I’m pretty sure at no point did any responsible adult ever say, “If things get heated, grab a skillet and start swinging.”

Yet somehow, here we are.

According to WFTV 9, This whole thing went down in Putnam County. It sounds less like real life and more like a deleted scene from a very unhinged sitcom. Deputies were called out to a home after an argument escalated way past normal levels. Instead of yelling it out or storming off like a regular person, one Florida woman, Wendy Leigh Messer, allegedly decided the best way to express her feelings was to throw a plate of collard greens at someone. Yes. A plate. Of greens. Somewhere, a grandmother just gasped.

Florida Woman Crack Attack:

And that wasn’t even the most intimidating part. Another person at the home said they became genuinely scared when the same woman approached while holding a heavy cast-iron skillet in a threatening way. If you’ve ever cooked with one, you know those things are basically medieval weapons. That’s not “I’m mad,” energy. That’s “someone needs to call the cops” energy.

Things reportedly got even more intense during the argument, with close calls that left at least one person shaken. By the time deputies showed up, the situation had clearly crossed the line from chaotic to dangerous. And when law enforcement arrived, it didn’t exactly calm down. The woman’s behavior reportedly raised more concerns, leading deputies to take a closer look at what else might be going on.

Let’s just say they found some items in her jeans that helped explain why collard greens were flying and cookware was being used like a threat. Suddenly, the whole night made a little more sense. Drugs have a funny way of turning bad decisions into absolutely wild ones. Crack is whack, cocaine is not your buddy, and neither of them pair well with anger, kitchens, or other people.

Messer reportedly denied ownership of the jeans she was wearing, suggesting she’d been set up, which is… a bold defense strategy.

In the end, the night wrapped up the only way it really could: with flashing lights, a ride in the back of a patrol car, and a stay in the county jail. No one won. No one walked away feeling good. And the collard greens definitely didn’t deserve that kind of ending.