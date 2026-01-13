Celebrate Your Puppy: The Weirdest, Cutest Little Alien Dog Birthday Ever

Celebrate your puppy today because it’s a very important day. No seriously… drop what you’re doing, look at your dog, and tell them they’re the greatest creature to ever walk this Earth. Because today is a big one over here in my house. Today is the day the world gifted me one of the greatest puppies on earth… Fee-Bee.

Yes, I know her name is technically spelled Phoebe, but I like to pronounce it “Fee-Bee” because it sounds more Kryptonian, like she came flying in from Planet Dog-El or something. And honestly? That feels accurate. Because this little pup is not normal. She’s adorable, she’s sweet, and she is also possibly an alien who is studying humans for fun.

Fee-Bee is now two years old and I swear she gets weirder in the best way every year. Like, she LOVES attention… but the second you try to give her attention, she runs off..

She’ll sit there staring at you like, “Please love me.” Then you reach your hand out and she’s like, “ABSOLUTELY NOT,” and disappears across the room at the speed of light. So now I’m chasing her around the house like a desperate fan trying to meet a celebrity, and she’s acting like she doesn’t know me.

And don’t even get me started on her relationship with a bully stick.

Fee-Bee loves getting a bully stick… but then she drops it and starts barking at it like the bully stick personally offended her. She’ll pick it up, chew it for five seconds, drop it again, and bark at it even louder. I don’t know if she’s a Chihuahua or a tiny drama queen with fur, but it is hilarious and confusing at the same time.

But listen… I wouldn’t change her for anything. She’s one of those pets that’s so weird and unique, you can’t even be mad. You just sit there and go, “Yep. That’s Fee-Bee. That’s my girl.”

So how are we celebrating her birthday today?

Celebrate Your Alien:

Oh, we’re doing it BIG. I got her a My Pet Monster chew toy from Target, because nothing says “happy birthday” like a plush monster that looks like it was designed in 1987 by someone who drank four cups of coffee and said “make it scarier… but also cute.” She’s going to love it. Or bark at it. Or both.

And the best part? Fee-Bee isn’t even the only birthday girl today. She’s sharing the spotlight with her sister-cousin-bestie, Harley Quinn, who belongs to my mom… and when I say Harley Quinn is pampered, I mean she’s SPOILED like a celebrity dog. My mom literally carries her around in a baby carrier. A BABY CARRIER. Harley Quinn is living a life I can only dream of.

So today, there will be treats. There will be chaos and barking. There will be love. And yes… there will be pup cups because birthdays are serious business around here.

And even if today isn’t your dog’s birthday, I’m telling you right now… celebrate your pet anyway. Celebrate your weird little creature who steals socks, barks at nothing, runs away from affection, and somehow still owns your entire heart. Because their quirks? They’ll drive you crazy sometimes.

But their cuteness? It outweighs everything.