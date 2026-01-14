If you love cruise vacations, but don't love kiddos running around while at sea, a new adults-only cruise experience is now setting sail.

One of my favorite things is to travel. Whether it's a city adventure, posting up for a week an all-inclusive or hitting the high seas, I'm not picky. I love getting away, checking out other countries and eating and drinking to my heart's content, usually too much. And while I love children, I don't always want them around while I'm just trying to relax. If you have kids of your own, I'm sure some trips you love doing with the family, but some you just want to lay back, enjoy some peace and quiet and be able to let loose without worrying about them. And now, when it comes to cruising, you have a new adults-only option that is now setting sail.

A New Adults-Only Cruise Experience Is Now Setting Sail

Prior to now, the only adults-only cruise lines were Viking Ocean Cruises and Virgin Voyages. I've had a lot of friends go on Virgin and they love it. From the food to the entertainment to the destinations they visit, I've heard only good things. And the fact that it's adults-only just is a whole different vibe compared to other ships that have plenty of family-friendly activities and entertainment. But now, Oceania Cruises has announced that they are transitioning to an adults-only model as well.

In a press release, they discuss how they hear constantly about the tranquil environment aboard their ships, and by switching to an adults-only experience that it will only enhance that. This is a cruise line I haven't sailed on yet, but knowing that moving forward there will be no kids allowed, you can count me in. No cannonballs by the pool, no kids cutting in front of me in the ice cream line. Just great food, amazing destinations and yes, tranquility.