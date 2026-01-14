ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

A New Adults-Only Cruise Experience Is Now Setting Sail

If you love cruise vacations, but don’t love kiddos running around while at sea, a new adults-only cruise experience is now setting sail. One of my favorite things is to…

Marija
A New Adults-Only Cruise Experience Is Now Setting Sail
Oceania Cruises

If you love cruise vacations, but don't love kiddos running around while at sea, a new adults-only cruise experience is now setting sail.

One of my favorite things is to travel. Whether it's a city adventure, posting up for a week an all-inclusive or hitting the high seas, I'm not picky. I love getting away, checking out other countries and eating and drinking to my heart's content, usually too much. And while I love children, I don't always want them around while I'm just trying to relax. If you have kids of your own, I'm sure some trips you love doing with the family, but some you just want to lay back, enjoy some peace and quiet and be able to let loose without worrying about them. And now, when it comes to cruising, you have a new adults-only option that is now setting sail.

A New Adults-Only Cruise Experience Is Now Setting Sail

Prior to now, the only adults-only cruise lines were Viking Ocean Cruises and Virgin Voyages. I've had a lot of friends go on Virgin and they love it. From the food to the entertainment to the destinations they visit, I've heard only good things. And the fact that it's adults-only just is a whole different vibe compared to other ships that have plenty of family-friendly activities and entertainment. But now, Oceania Cruises has announced that they are transitioning to an adults-only model as well.

In a press release, they discuss how they hear constantly about the tranquil environment aboard their ships, and by switching to an adults-only experience that it will only enhance that. This is a cruise line I haven't sailed on yet, but knowing that moving forward there will be no kids allowed, you can count me in. No cannonballs by the pool, no kids cutting in front of me in the ice cream line. Just great food, amazing destinations and yes, tranquility.

For more information on Oceana Cruises, click here

Cruiseoceania cruisestravelVacation
MarijaWriter
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
Related Stories
How Much Does It Cost to Attend Super Bowl LX?
Human InterestHow Much Does It Cost to Attend Super Bowl LX?Randi Moultrie
Boxer Vinny Pazienza defends against the punches of opponent Roy Jones Jr. Jones
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: January 14Michael Garaventa
Part of the American Dream is owning a home. Now, a new report shows the average value of a home in our state.
Human InterestWhat’s the Average Value of a Florida Home in 2026?Anne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect