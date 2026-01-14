KATSEYE Wants to Work With Charli XCX on Future Music Projects

KATSEYE told reporters they "really hope to" collaborate with Charli XCX. The GRAMMY-nominated act called the singer an inspiration during a conversation with People.

"I just recently met her and I think we all really hope to work with her more in the future," band member Manon Bannerman said. "She's definitely a KATSEYE girlie, and we're in love with Brat and everything about her."

Bannerman added they don't know what comes next, but the idea excites them. The Los Angeles-based act released their Beautiful Chaos EP last year, which brought the breakout hit "Gabriela," co-written by Charli XCX. It gave them their biggest chart success so far.

Lara Raj shared her feelings about the singer with NME. "One thing that inspires me so much about Charli is she's so versatile," Raj said. "She's been around for so long."

Raj praised how the songwriter stamps her style on each track. "In 'Gabriela', there are a lot of melodies where I'm like, 'Oh my god, she did that. It's Charli'," she said. "She leaves this imprint on everything she does, no matter how different the songs are."

The six-member act won Dream Academy in 2023, a reality TV talent competition focused on forming an international girl group. They've grown fast since then, with NME ranking their single "Gnarly" as the fifth best track of 2025.