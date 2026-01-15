Cold Snap Alert: Lee County Opens Warming Stations and Shelter Options This Week
Florida’s so cold even the iguanas are gonna need hoodies. Luckily Lee County’s warming stations are open!
Nobody likes the cold, especially here in Southwest Florida. I mean, that’s really the reason we live here, right? The cold is the worst. We moved to Florida for sunshine, palm trees, and weather that feels like a warm hug. Not for mornings where you step outside and immediately regret every decision you’ve ever made.
Because when it gets cold here, it’s not like “cute little chilly.” No, it’s that Florida kind of cold that sneaks up on you. The wind hits and suddenly you’re looking for a hoodie you haven’t seen since 2019. People start acting like 50 degrees is the Arctic. And I swear, everybody suddenly becomes a weather expert like, “Ooooo it’s gonna be 39 with windchill!” Sir… relax.
But while most of us can just throw on a sweatshirt, crank up the heat, and hide under blankets like a burrito… there are people in our community who don’t have that option. And when the temperature drops low enough, even a Florida cold snap can get dangerous fast.
That’s why Lee County Government is stepping up this week and coordinating with partner agencies for cold-weather outreach. The Lee County Department of Human & Veteran Services, LeeTran, and other partners put these plans into action anytime temps drop below 40 degrees (actual temperature or with windchill) for a period of time.
So here’s what’s happening, and I’m going to lay it out clean and organized so you can actually use it or share it:
COLD-WEATHER HELP IN LEE COUNTY (JAN. 15–JAN. 20)
Emergency Shelter (Salvation Army)
Thursday, Jan. 15 through Monday, Jan. 19
The Salvation Army will provide a limited number of single beds on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Shelter available: Evening of Thursday, Jan. 15 through morning of Tuesday, Jan. 20
- Intake time: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15
- Location: 2400 Edison Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33901
- More info: 239-334-3745
- They will reassess capacity daily through Monday and accept people as space allows.
Outreach + Supplies (HOT Teams)
Thursday, Jan. 15
Housing, Outreach and Treatment (HOT) teams will be out in the community connecting with individuals experiencing homelessness and distributing supplies like:
- Jackets
- Socks
- Blankets
- Hand warmers
Tuesday, Jan. 20
HOT Teams will be out again doing the same thing: outreach + distributing cold-weather supplies.
Warming Buses (LeeTran)
Friday, Jan. 16
6 a.m. – 8 a.m.
- Rosa Parks Transfer Station
2250 Widman Way, Fort Myers, FL 33919
6 a.m. – 10 a.m.
- Lehigh Acres Park & Ride
1121 Village Lakes Blvd., Lehigh Acres, FL 33972
- Cape Coral Transfer Station
820 SE 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Monday, Jan. 19 and Tuesday, Jan. 20
6 a.m. – 8 a.m.
- Rosa Parks Transfer Station
2250 Widman Way, Fort Myers, FL 33919
6 a.m. – 10 a.m.
- Lehigh Acres Park & Ride
1121 Village Lakes Blvd., Lehigh Acres, FL 33972
- Cape Coral Transfer Station
820 SE 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Mobile Warming Stations + Supply Distribution
Friday, Jan. 16
8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. AND 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at:
- Lions Park
2550 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33901
- Rosa Parks Transfer Station
2250 Widman Way, Fort Myers, FL 33919
- Edison Mall Transfer Station
4125 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33901
- South Fort Myers Transfer Station
13182 S. Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33907
Supplies include jackets, socks, blankets, and hand warmers.
Warming Stations Open to the Public to beat the cold
Friday, Jan. 16
- 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Dunbar United Way Resiliency Hub at Community Cooperative
3429 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33916
- 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Tice United Way Resiliency Hub at Goodwill Industries
5100 Tice St., Fort Myers, FL 33905
- 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Harlem Heights United Way Resiliency Hub at The Heights Center
15570 Hagie Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33908
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. West Cape Coral United Way Resiliency Hub at Goodwill Industries
1499 S.W. Pine Island Rd., Cape Coral, FL 33991
- 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sanibel United Way Resiliency Hub at F.I.S.H of Sanibel-Captiva
2422 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL 33957
- 8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Pine Manor United Way Resiliency Hub – Pine Manor Improvement Association
5547 10th Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33907
- 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Fort Myers Regional Library
2450 First St., Fort Myers, FL 33901
- 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. North Fort Myers Library/Parks and Recreation
2001 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers, FL 33903
Monday, Jan. 19
- 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Tice United Way Resiliency Hub at Goodwill Industries
5100 Tice St., Fort Myers, FL 33905
- 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. West Cape Coral United Way Resiliency Hub at Goodwill Industries
1499 SW. Pine Island Road, Cape Coral, FL 33991
Tuesday, Jan. 20
- 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. East Fort Myers United Way Resiliency Hub – Children’s Advocacy Center of SWFL
4040 Palm Beach Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33916
- 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Charleston Park United Way Resiliency Hub – Goodwill Industries
2541 Charleston Park Drive, Alva, FL 33920
- 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Dunbar United Way Resiliency Hub at Community Cooperative
3429 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33916
- 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Tice United Way Resiliency Hub at Goodwill Industries
5100 Tice St., Fort Myers, FL 33905
- 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Harlem Heights United Way Resiliency Hub at The Heights Center
15570 Hagie Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33908
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. West Cape Coral United Way Resiliency Hub at Goodwill Industries
1499 SW. Pine Island Rd., Cape Coral, FL 33991
- 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sanibel United Way Resiliency Hub at F.I.S.H of Sanibel-Captiva
2422 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL 33957
- 8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Pine Manor United Way Resiliency Hub – Pine Manor Improvement Association
5547 10th Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33907
- 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Fort Myers Regional Library
2450 First St., Fort Myers, FL 33901
- 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. North Fort Myers Library/Parks and Recreation
2001 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers, FL 33903
Helpful Resources
- HVS Reach App (free on Apple App Store + Google Play)
Sign up for push alerts for timely updates.
- Lee County Coordinated Entry Phone Line: 239-533-7996
- More info: www.leegov.com/dhs
So yeah… none of us asked for this cold weather. But while we’re all complaining and pretending our Ugg boots are “necessary,” it’s a good reminder that some people are facing this with no warm bed, no heater, and nowhere safe to go.
If you can help, even in a small way, do it. A donated blanket, a jacket, or just sharing this info could seriously make a difference in the cold. Because in Southwest Florida, we don’t do “winter” very well… but we do know how to show up for our community when it matters.