Cold Snap Alert: Lee County Opens Warming Stations and Shelter Options This Week

Nobody likes the cold, especially here in Southwest Florida. I mean, that’s really the reason we live here, right? The cold is the worst. We moved to Florida for sunshine, palm trees, and weather that feels like a warm hug. Not for mornings where you step outside and immediately regret every decision you’ve ever made.

Because when it gets cold here, it’s not like “cute little chilly.” No, it’s that Florida kind of cold that sneaks up on you. The wind hits and suddenly you’re looking for a hoodie you haven’t seen since 2019. People start acting like 50 degrees is the Arctic. And I swear, everybody suddenly becomes a weather expert like, “Ooooo it’s gonna be 39 with windchill!” Sir… relax.

But while most of us can just throw on a sweatshirt, crank up the heat, and hide under blankets like a burrito… there are people in our community who don’t have that option. And when the temperature drops low enough, even a Florida cold snap can get dangerous fast.

That’s why Lee County Government is stepping up this week and coordinating with partner agencies for cold-weather outreach. The Lee County Department of Human & Veteran Services, LeeTran, and other partners put these plans into action anytime temps drop below 40 degrees (actual temperature or with windchill) for a period of time.

So here’s what’s happening, and I’m going to lay it out clean and organized so you can actually use it or share it:

COLD-WEATHER HELP IN LEE COUNTY (JAN. 15–JAN. 20)

Emergency Shelter (Salvation Army)

Thursday, Jan. 15 through Monday, Jan. 19

The Salvation Army will provide a limited number of single beds on a first-come, first-served basis.

Shelter available: Evening of Thursday, Jan. 15 through morning of Tuesday, Jan. 20

Evening of through morning of Intake time: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15

Location: 2400 Edison Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33901

More info: 239-334-3745

They will reassess capacity daily through Monday and accept people as space allows.

Outreach + Supplies (HOT Teams)

Thursday, Jan. 15

Housing, Outreach and Treatment (HOT) teams will be out in the community connecting with individuals experiencing homelessness and distributing supplies like:

Jackets

Socks

Blankets

Hand warmers

Tuesday, Jan. 20

HOT Teams will be out again doing the same thing: outreach + distributing cold-weather supplies.

Warming Buses (LeeTran)

Friday, Jan. 16

6 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Rosa Parks Transfer Station

2250 Widman Way, Fort Myers, FL 33919

6 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Lehigh Acres Park & Ride

1121 Village Lakes Blvd., Lehigh Acres, FL 33972

Cape Coral Transfer Station

820 SE 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33904

Monday, Jan. 19 and Tuesday, Jan. 20

6 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Rosa Parks Transfer Station

2250 Widman Way, Fort Myers, FL 33919

6 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Lehigh Acres Park & Ride

1121 Village Lakes Blvd., Lehigh Acres, FL 33972

Cape Coral Transfer Station

820 SE 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33904

Mobile Warming Stations + Supply Distribution

Friday, Jan. 16

8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. AND 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at:

Lions Park

2550 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33901

Rosa Parks Transfer Station

2250 Widman Way, Fort Myers, FL 33919

Edison Mall Transfer Station

4125 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33901

South Fort Myers Transfer Station

13182 S. Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33907

Supplies include jackets, socks, blankets, and hand warmers.

Warming Stations Open to the Public to beat the cold

Friday, Jan. 16

8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Dunbar United Way Resiliency Hub at Community Cooperative

3429 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33916

Dunbar United Way Resiliency Hub at Community Cooperative 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Tice United Way Resiliency Hub at Goodwill Industries

5100 Tice St., Fort Myers, FL 33905

Tice United Way Resiliency Hub at Goodwill Industries 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Harlem Heights United Way Resiliency Hub at The Heights Center

15570 Hagie Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33908

Harlem Heights United Way Resiliency Hub at The Heights Center 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. West Cape Coral United Way Resiliency Hub at Goodwill Industries

1499 S.W. Pine Island Rd., Cape Coral, FL 33991

West Cape Coral United Way Resiliency Hub at Goodwill Industries 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sanibel United Way Resiliency Hub at F.I.S.H of Sanibel-Captiva

2422 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL 33957

Sanibel United Way Resiliency Hub at F.I.S.H of Sanibel-Captiva 8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Pine Manor United Way Resiliency Hub – Pine Manor Improvement Association

5547 10th Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33907

Pine Manor United Way Resiliency Hub – Pine Manor Improvement Association 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Fort Myers Regional Library

2450 First St., Fort Myers, FL 33901

Fort Myers Regional Library 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. North Fort Myers Library/Parks and Recreation

2001 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers, FL 33903

Monday, Jan. 19

9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Tice United Way Resiliency Hub at Goodwill Industries

5100 Tice St., Fort Myers, FL 33905

Tice United Way Resiliency Hub at Goodwill Industries 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. West Cape Coral United Way Resiliency Hub at Goodwill Industries

1499 SW. Pine Island Road, Cape Coral, FL 33991

Tuesday, Jan. 20

8 a.m. – 3 p.m. East Fort Myers United Way Resiliency Hub – Children’s Advocacy Center of SWFL

4040 Palm Beach Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33916

East Fort Myers United Way Resiliency Hub – Children’s Advocacy Center of SWFL 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Charleston Park United Way Resiliency Hub – Goodwill Industries

2541 Charleston Park Drive, Alva, FL 33920

Charleston Park United Way Resiliency Hub – Goodwill Industries 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Dunbar United Way Resiliency Hub at Community Cooperative

3429 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33916

Dunbar United Way Resiliency Hub at Community Cooperative 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Tice United Way Resiliency Hub at Goodwill Industries

5100 Tice St., Fort Myers, FL 33905

Tice United Way Resiliency Hub at Goodwill Industries 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Harlem Heights United Way Resiliency Hub at The Heights Center

15570 Hagie Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33908

Harlem Heights United Way Resiliency Hub at The Heights Center 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. West Cape Coral United Way Resiliency Hub at Goodwill Industries

1499 SW. Pine Island Rd., Cape Coral, FL 33991

West Cape Coral United Way Resiliency Hub at Goodwill Industries 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sanibel United Way Resiliency Hub at F.I.S.H of Sanibel-Captiva

2422 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL 33957

Sanibel United Way Resiliency Hub at F.I.S.H of Sanibel-Captiva 8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Pine Manor United Way Resiliency Hub – Pine Manor Improvement Association

5547 10th Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33907

Pine Manor United Way Resiliency Hub – Pine Manor Improvement Association 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Fort Myers Regional Library

2450 First St., Fort Myers, FL 33901

Fort Myers Regional Library 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. North Fort Myers Library/Parks and Recreation

2001 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers, FL 33903

Helpful Resources

HVS Reach App (free on Apple App Store + Google Play)

Sign up for push alerts for timely updates.

(free on Apple App Store + Google Play) Sign up for push alerts for timely updates. Lee County Coordinated Entry Phone Line: 239-533-7996

More info: www.leegov.com/dhs

So yeah… none of us asked for this cold weather. But while we’re all complaining and pretending our Ugg boots are “necessary,” it’s a good reminder that some people are facing this with no warm bed, no heater, and nowhere safe to go.