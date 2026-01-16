ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Spotify Confirms Price Increase for App Users

Spotify is updating the price of its services. Over the next month, Premium subscribers will receive an email regarding the price increase. This marks the app’s third price hike in…

Randi Moultrie

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 04: In this photo illustration, the Spotify music app is seen on a phone on June 04, 2024 in New York City. Spotify made an announcement that it will be raising the price of its Spotify Premium Individual plan by $1, from $10.99 to $11.99 per month and the Premium Family plan by $3, from $16.99 to $19.99 per month. (Photo Illustration by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(Photo Illustration by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Spotify is updating the price of its services. Over the next month, Premium subscribers will receive an email regarding the price increase. This marks the app's third price hike in the last four years for U.S. subscribers.

Last fall, Spotify raised prices in both the U.K. and Switzerland, so users were expecting an increase for the U.S. region. Starting in February, subscriptions will change from $11.99/month to $12.99/month for users. This is only for Premium users, who have access to additional benefits than other plans.

“Occasional updates to pricing across our markets reflect the value that Spotify delivers, enabling us to continue offering the best possible experience and benefit artists,” said Spotify in an announcement regarding the price hike.

Additionally, the Duo plan will increase from $16.99/month to $18.99/month, and the Family plan will increase from $19.99/month to $21.99/month. Student plans will also increase from $5.99/month to $6.99/month.

The last time the U.S. saw a price hike with its Spotify services was in June 2024. The first time the music service increased its prices was in July 2023, which was the first increase since its 2011 launch in the U.S. The music streamer originally cost $9.99/month for an individual plan.

For more information regarding your pricing updates, be sure to check your email and read notices from the provider.

Music Newsspotify
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
North West and Kim Kardashian are seen on the streets of Midtown Manhattan on August 14, 2024 in New York City.
MusicNorth West Claps Back on a New Track About Her PiercingsKayla Morgan
Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
MusicBad Bunny Invites the World to Dance at Super Bowl LX With TeaserKayla Morgan
Charli XCX attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
MusicCharli XCX Mockumentary ‘The Moment’ Set for February Release in UK and IrelandMelissa Lianne
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect