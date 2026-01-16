Spotify Confirms Price Increase for App Users

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 04: In this photo illustration, the Spotify music app is seen on a phone on June 04, 2024 in New York City. Spotify made an announcement that it will be raising the price of its Spotify Premium Individual plan by $1, from $10.99 to $11.99 per month and the Premium Family plan by $3, from $16.99 to $19.99 per month. (Photo Illustration by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Spotify is updating the price of its services. Over the next month, Premium subscribers will receive an email regarding the price increase. This marks the app's third price hike in the last four years for U.S. subscribers.

Last fall, Spotify raised prices in both the U.K. and Switzerland, so users were expecting an increase for the U.S. region. Starting in February, subscriptions will change from $11.99/month to $12.99/month for users. This is only for Premium users, who have access to additional benefits than other plans.

“Occasional updates to pricing across our markets reflect the value that Spotify delivers, enabling us to continue offering the best possible experience and benefit artists,” said Spotify in an announcement regarding the price hike.

Additionally, the Duo plan will increase from $16.99/month to $18.99/month, and the Family plan will increase from $19.99/month to $21.99/month. Student plans will also increase from $5.99/month to $6.99/month.

The last time the U.S. saw a price hike with its Spotify services was in June 2024. The first time the music service increased its prices was in July 2023, which was the first increase since its 2011 launch in the U.S. The music streamer originally cost $9.99/month for an individual plan.