SWFL Ag Expo Returns With Concerts, Carnival Rides, and More

Two weeks of live music, rides, food, and family fun are coming to the SWFL Ag Expo this February.

Budman
The SWFL Ag Expo is bringing two weeks of live music, rides, food, and nonstop family fun to North Fort Myers.
Budman's iPhone

The countdown is officially on for one of the biggest and most fun events in Southwest Florida, the SWFL Florida Ag Expo!! It's almost here, and if you like music, food, rides, and just hanging out with friends and family, this is the place to be. The Ag Expo runs from Thursday, Feb. 26, through Sunday, March 8, at Mike Greenwell Regional Park, located at 11831 Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers.

One of the best parts of the Ag Expo is the entertainment. Every day, there’s something new happening on the main stage, so it never gets boring. Here’s the full lineup you won’t want to miss:

SWFL Ag Expo Schedule:

  • Chasing Denver, 6–9 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 26
  • Matt & Zack, 7–10 p.m., Friday, Feb. 27
  • Nostaljah, 3–6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 28
  • Back Country Boys, 7–10 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 28
  • Flora Top Hits Band, 2–5 p.m., Sunday, March 1
  • Joe Yeoman Band, 6–9 p.m., Sunday, March 1
  • Deb & the Dynamics, 6–9 p.m., Monday, March 2
  • Smokin’ Aces, 6–9 p.m., Tuesday, March 3
  • Supernatural Santana Tribute, 4:30–7:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 4
  • Hairdaze! The Amazing 80s Rock Show!, 6–9 p.m., Thursday, March 5
  • SoapyTuna, 7–10 p.m., Friday, March 6
  • Pure Country, 7–10 p.m., Saturday, March 7
  • Heat Latin Jazz Band, 2–5 p.m., Sunday, March 8
  • Orquesta Tropical Sound, 6–9 p.m., Sunday, March 8

Inside the Expo Hall, the Family Stage will feature local performers and live demonstrations. Plus, there will be strolling entertainers and interactive shows all around the fairgrounds, so you might run into something cool when you least expect it.

Tickets for the SWFL Ag Expo are available now at www.swflagexpo.com, including the super popular $30 MEGAPASS. It covers gate admission and unlimited rides for one full day. Just make sure you buy it before Feb. 26, because once the Expo starts, sales stop.

