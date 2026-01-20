ContestsEvents
Hilary Duff Performs Lizzie McGuire Hit for the First Time

All of our millennial hearts are screaming! Hilary Dugg made many fans’ dreams come true! She returned to the stage and brought back a classic hit to relive her Lizzie…



WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 13: Hilary Duff attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

All of our millennial hearts are screaming! Hilary Dugg made many fans' dreams come true! She returned to the stage and brought back a classic hit to relive her Lizzie McGuire days!

Hilary Duff Returns to the Stage

Duff took the stage at London's O2 Shepher'd Bush Empire on Monday, January 19, in her first concert performance since 2015. Not only did she grace the stage to perform some of her classic hits, but she also performed her 2003 hit "What Dreams Are Made Of" for the first time, reports Rolling Stone. The song was part of the soundtrack for the Lizzie McGuire Movie.

Loading TikTok...

The song was her final song of the night and left fans wanting more! In a recent interview with Therapuss with Jake Shane, Duff explained that she doesn't remember the recording process of the song. The singer and actress was only 14 at the time of filming the Disney movie.  “And when I was filming the movie, I loved it. It was just a weird time, and it wasn’t technically my song. It was a Lizzie McGuire song,” said Duff.

The performance included a 17-song setlist that contained classics from Duff's career. She performed other songs such as Why Not, Wake Up, and Come Clean.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Duff expressed her gratitude for the first night back on stage. "18 years later, and I still can’t quite make sense of it all. I’ve imagined what it might feel like to return to the stage, but last night was something else entirely. The love, the community, the energy…it met me in a way I wasn’t prepared for," she said in the caption.

Her tour will head to the U.S. following a performance in Toronto on January 24th. The U.S. dates also include a residency in Las Vegas. Looking to relive some of your favorite childhood moments with Lizze McGuire? Get your tickets ASAP!

