I'm on a mission to check out 52 new or new to me places in the 52 weeks of 2026 and this week's SWFL foodie find is Summer Moon Coffee in Fort Myers.

I'm a big coffee drinker and love checking out coffee shops wherever I go. I love to travel and whether it be around the country or around the world, I always look forward to checking out the coffee selections. I just got back from Guatemala a few weeks ago, a country known for good coffee. Every day I went to a different coffee shop, sometimes twice a day, and couldn't get enough. Of course since I got back I found so many I missed, guess I'll have to go back. But here in SWFL we have some awesome coffee shops and the one I checked out this weekend was Summer Moon Coffee in Fort Myers.

Marija's SWFL Foodie Finds: Summer Moon Coffee

Summer Moon Coffee is at 41 and Andrea Lane in Fort Myers. Needing an afternoon pick me up on a cold, gray Sunday afternoon, I knew a coffee drink of some sort would do the trick. Since I had never been, I wasn't sure exactly what I wanted and when I got there, their menu was so good, it was hard to pick. They have a variety of nitro cold brew, blended, shaken, hot and iced coffee and tea.

Plus a winter menu, featuring a Pistachio Cold Foam Cold Brew, a Pecan Pie Latte and a Pistachio Mocha Moon Latte. I opted for the Iced Pecan Pie Latte and loved every sip. It was so good, one where I wish it was bigger because I didn't want it to be over.

Screenshot

Inside is bright, light and modern. You can sit and work at one of their many tables inside and out, or they have a bar I saw people standing at as well. But it's comfortable, not too loud and they have cute merch for sale too. Bags, shirts, glasses and tumblers.