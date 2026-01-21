Billie Eilish Receives Environmental Justice Award, Pledges $11.5M to Climate Causes

Billie Eilish earned the 2026 Martin Luther King Jr. Beloved Community Environmental Justice Award on Saturday, Jan. 17, at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta, according to HipTV. She donated $11.5 million from her tour earnings to groups addressing climate issues and food access in 2025.

The ceremony was part of The King Center's yearly holiday program, drawing over a thousand guests. Bernice King, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter, runs The King Center as CEO. She called the evening "a celebration of humanity at its best." The awards connect her father's work with today's leaders in entertainment, business, and government.

Billie Eilish shared worries about what's happening to people right now during her speech. "It is very clear that protecting our planet and our communities is not a priority for this administration," she said, according to El-Balad.

The $11.5 million helps programs that protect nature and get food to those who need it. She's teamed up with Global Citizen, letting fans earn concert tickets by joining climate action efforts.

"We're in a climate emergency," Billie Eilish has said. She announced the money back in October at the 2025 Innovators Awards. There, she told billionaires to "give your money away."