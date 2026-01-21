ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Pets Go for Gold With Lee County’s “World-Class Snuggler” Adoption Event

Adopt a world-class snuggler for $30! Because your couch deserves an Olympic-level furry freeloader.

Budman
Lee County’s “Adopt a World-Class Snuggler” Promo Lets You Bring Home an Olympic-Level Pet for Just $30 This February
Budman's iPhone

You know, they really should have the Olympic Games for pets. I’m not even kidding. If they did, my dogs would be walking around my house like legends. Bruno would absolutely dominate the “Couch Cushion Digging” event. Fee-Bee would win gold in “Bark at the Bully Stick Like It’s a Monster” (seriously, she drops it… then yells at it like it insulted her family). Mabel would crush “Sneak Attacks on Snacks,” and Digit would be the reigning champion of “Blanket Snuggling With Maximum Attitude.” Between all of them, I basically live with an elite team of tiny couch gremlins who deserve medals, trophies, and probably their own ESPN special.

And honestly… I don’t know what life would even feel like without dogs. Like if you don’t have a pet to hang out with, nap with, and randomly talk to like they’re a little roommate, what are you even doing? Pets make life funnier, sweeter, and way less boring. They’re always happy to see you, even if you literally just walked out to check the mail for seven seconds. That kind of love is undefeated.

Pets for the Win:

That’s why I’m hyped about what Lee County Domestic Animal Services is doing this February, because they’re basically turning pet adoption into the cutest Olympics ever. The theme is “Adopt a World-Class Snuggler!” and let me tell you, I’m obsessed with that name. It sounds like the kind of athlete I want on my team.

All month long, adoption fees are only $30 for cats, kittens, and adult dogs, which makes it way easier to bring home a new best friend. And these shelter pets? They are READY. I’m talking gold medal cuddles, record-breaking tail wags, and all-star performances in events like Freestyle Snuggling, Couch Lounging, and Competitive Biscuit-Making. These little furry athletes have been training every day in the shelter, and now they’re just waiting for someone to give them the final prize… a real home.

Whether you want a calm pet who will vibe with you on the couch, or a high-energy teammate who will keep you moving with walks and playtime, they’ve got a full roster of winners. And the best part is you don’t need to qualify or anything. No tryouts or heats. No judging panels. Just show up with an open heart and pick your champion.

Plus every adoption comes with a full starter package: spay or neuter surgery, vaccines, microchip and registration, rabies shot if they’re old enough, and a free health check at adoption. That’s like the VIP treatment.

You can check out all the adoptable pets at LeeLostPets.com, and if you’re not ready to adopt, you can still help by fostering, including their Weekend Warrior program where you can give a shelter pet a break for a weekend or a week.

So yeah… February is basically the perfect time to bring home a furry gold medalist.

CatsDogslee countyPets
BudmanWriter
Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.
Related Stories
Naples coastal neighborhoods aerial drone photo
Local NewsCoastal Signature Real Estate Expands in SW Florida, Enhancing Luxury Market Services With AI-Driven StrategiesSheena Suhr
Patient, doctor woman and consultation with stethoscope in hospital for cardiology or health insurance. Black man and healthcare person talking about lungs, breathing and advice for healthy heart
Local NewsLee Health Seeks Community Input to Address Local Health Needs Through New SurveySheena Suhr
Mini Golf yellow ball with a bat the hole at sunset
Local NewsFort Myers Beach Putt & Pub Raises $70K for Charity, Draws Record 400 GolfersSheena Suhr
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect