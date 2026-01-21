ContestsEvents
Teeing Up for the Kids: Fort Myers Police PAL Fundraiser Swings Into TopGolf January 31
Photography by Michael Baxter, Baxter Imaging LLC

If you love TopGolf and want to swing a club for a good cause, make your plans to be there January 31.

I just went to TopGolf for the first time late last year and had an absolute blast. I hadn't swung a golf club in years and while I have to admit I was a little rusty to start, it was so much fun. At night, it's such a vibe, all lit up. They have great food, drinks and it's just a chill place to golf and hang out. Coming up on January 31, there's a fundraiser to help the Fort Myers Police Athletic League and you can be a part of it.

Teeing Up for the Kids: Fort Myers Police PAL Fundraiser Swings Into Topgolf January 31

If you're not famliliar with the Fort Myers Police PAL program, it's a non-profit that is all about the kids. The Police Athletic League (PAL) connects law enforcement with kids through sports like football, boxing, basketball, cheerleading and more. Not only does it provide a safe environment for kids to play, but also teaches life skills like teamwork, honesty and leadership and creates positive interactions between police and the community. And there are some well known athletes that participated in the PAL program when they were growing up: Muhammad Ali, George Foreman and Joe Frazier just to name a few.

Coming up on January 31, there will be a fundraiser at TopGolf in Fort Myers from 5:30-7:30pm. Everyone is welcome and tickets are $75 for singles and $130 for couples which includes food and golfing. It'll be a fun evening to raise money for a great cause.

For more information on the TopGolf: Blue Line Drive fundraise to benefit the Fort Myers Police Athletic League and to get your tickets, click here

Fort MyersFort Myers PALfort myers police departmenttopgolf
MarijaWriter
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
