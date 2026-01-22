If you think you've had a bad living situation at some point in your life, it probably wasn't as bad at this Florida woman who might be the worst roommate ever.

I've been pretty lucky when it comes to roommate situations. Granted, I've only had two. One was my roommate in the dorm my first year of college. And the second was my brother and sister-in-law when I lived with them for a few months when I first moved to Florida. Sure, they came with the usual frustrations that come with living with someone else, but never any major issues. Little tiffs over loudness, cleanliness, things like that, but nothing that couldn't be handled with a conversation. And certainly nothing that would land any of us on the tv show Worst Roommate Ever. But there's a Florida woman that did something insane that certainly could.

Florida Woman Might Be The Worst Roommate Ever

Picture this. You come home from a long day at work and you see that your roommate cooked up a pot of spaghetti. You're probably thinking "oh my gosh, how sweet! This is amazing!" I would too. Unless your roommate is Carolyn Marie Chalfant from Panama City. She did the cooking, sure, but added an extra ingredient. Now, we don't know if it was bleach or peroxide, but either way, it was something that didn't belong in spaghetti. Or any kind of food for that matter. But that secret ingredient is what's sending her to jail.

According to WFLA, her roommate took a bite and thought something tasted off, so he had his wife taste it and she agreed. They ended up calling the police who confirmed something was definitely off with that pot of pasta and she was taken away.