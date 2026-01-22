HE-MAN Looks Cartoon-Accurate, 80s-Loud, and Totally Awesome

When I was a kid, I was ALL about He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. I’m talking full commitment.. I must’ve had every toy… plus the sword, plus the shield… and yes, I absolutely spent my childhood in the woods like a tiny suburban warrior, hacking at weeds and tree branches like they were Skeletor’s dumb blue face. If you didn’t scream “BY THE POWER OF GRAYSKULL!” at least once a day back then… were you even living???

And honestly? I never really grew out of it.

Because here I am, a grown adult, still buying every new He-Man action figure that drops like it’s my job. So when I saw that there’s a brand new Masters of the Universe movie coming, I felt that childhood hype hit me in the chest like a Battle Cat body slam.

But I also had… trauma.

Because if you remember the 1987 Masters of the Universe movie, you know exactly why I was nervous. That movie was basically like, “Hey kids! You love Eternia? Cool! Here’s He-Man… in a regular place… doing regular stuff… with barely any of the cartoon things you actually wanted.” No Battle Cat. No Prince Adam vibe. And somehow He-Man was just wandering around Earth like he missed his exit off I-75.

So when I saw photos of Prince Adam walking around what looked like New York City, I was like:

OH NO. NOT AGAIN.

Not another “He-Man goes to Earth and forgets his own universe” situation.

But then the trailer hit… and I swear to Grayskull… I was 100% wrong.

This thing looks AWESOME.

And the reason Adam is on Earth actually makes sense this time. The official setup is that he’s separated from Eternia for 15 years, and the Sword of Power is what eventually pulls him back home.

So yeah, there’s some Earth stuff, but it’s not the whole movie. It’s more like the origin chapter before everything goes FULL Eternia. And when it does?

OH. MY. GOD.

Eternia looks exactly like the cartoon. The vibes are pure 80s magic. The characters are there. The energy is there. And it’s got that whole epic “this is a love letter to your childhood” feeling.

Nicholas Galitzine is playing Prince Adam/He-Man, and Jared Leto is Skeletor — and even if that sounds wild on paper, the trailer makes it feel like it might actually WORK.

And the story is classic: Adam comes back, finds Eternia wrecked under Skeletor’s rule, teams up with Teela and Man-At-Arms, and has to finally become HE-MAN to save his world.