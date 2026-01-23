Summer Camp Season Is Coming: Here’s How to Register in Lee County

Summer camp… you know some people call it a rite of passage for kids. And honestly, I get it. I can still remember my childhood summer camp days like they were yesterday. Well… parts of it anyway. I went to summer camp, but let’s be real — it wasn’t always voluntary. Most of the time I was basically sent off because my mom needed me out of her hair for the summer. And she used to say that classic line: “Idle hands are the devil’s tools.”

So where did she ship me? A place called Green Dragon Camp. And yes, we had a song we sang every morning like we were in some kind of cheerful camp cult. It went something like:

“At Green Dragon Camp we go every day, to make friends and play… we love the Green Dragon Camp hooray!”

Or at least that’s how I remember it. Honestly it might’ve been different, but in my brain it’s locked in forever.

Now here’s the thing… looking back, I’m glad I went. I made friends, I got to do fun stuff, and as a bonus I was far away from my mom asking me to clean the garage. At the time I thought camp was just “ugh, another week of being forced to socialize,” but now I’m like… wow. Summer camp actually ruled.

But camps today? Oh man. Camps have come a long way since I was stuck in a gymnasium somewhere in Connecticut eating a warm bologna sandwich and learning to “appreciate teamwork.” This is Florida. We live where people go on vacation. So of course summer camp here is going to be awesome. And since we live in one of the greatest counties in the world — Lee County — I’m here to remind you that Lee County Parks & Recreation summer camp registration is coming up.

Summer Camp Fun:

Here’s what you need to know:

Registration opens Monday, March 23 at 7 a.m.

(This is a change from the old schedule, so don’t get caught off guard.)

Camps run seven weeks from June 15 through July 31.

The cost is $85 per week per child.

There are three main camp types:

Traditional camps: for children who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade

Middle school camps: for sixth- through eighth-grade students

Specialty and special needs camps: ages vary depending on the location, so check details with the site you choose

And trust me, registration is no joke. Thousands of kids sign up, so parents are encouraged to jump on it early. Registration stays open as long as space is available, but the best spots can fill up fast.

Helpful tips from the registration desk:

If you’re registering your child at one of the four large recreation centers — Estero, North Fort Myers, Wa-Ke Hatchee, or Veterans Park in Lehigh Acres — you need to obtain a membership first by visiting the location.

If you already have a membership at one of these facilities, make sure it’s active by calling or visiting the location you plan to use.

You’ll also need a household account at www.webtrac.leegov.com to register online.

Registration for swimming lessons and other aquatics programs begins Wednesday, March 26.

Camp sites will also participate in countywide initiatives like service-learning projects, fitness and wellness programs, and special events connected to National Park and Recreation Month.

For more locations and camp details, visit www.leeparks.org. You can also call 239-533-7275 or email leeparks@leegov.com for additional information.