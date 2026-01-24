Listen to Win: Pitbull in Tampa with Special Guest Lil Jon

On May 16, 2026, Grammy-winning global hit-maker Pitbull brings his high-energy I’m Back Tour to MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida, with special guest Lil Jon to kick off what promises to be an unforgettable night of party anthems and crowd favorites. Known for his electrifying stage presence and feel-good Latin-pop and hip-hop hits like “Timber” and “Give Me Everything,” Pitbull will deliver a full-on dance-filled spectacle against the open-air backdrop of the amphitheatre, starting around 8:00 PM on Saturday night. This stop on his expansive 2026 North American tour celebrates his return to the road and brings together fans for a night of music, energy, and “Dale!” vibes in the heart of Tampa.